(Left) So Much Closer (Right) The Quons Tri with Casey | Photos courtesy of McMenamins Old St. Francis School

This Valentine’s Day, McMenamins Old St. Francis School presents Couples Who Play Together, a special musical experience featuring two couple-centered Central Oregon bands: The Quons and So Much Closer. The show takes place February 14, 7-10pm. Tickets are $15 + fees.

The Quons are husband and wife Mark and Linda Quon, whose powerful songwriting, emotional storytelling, and intimate vocal harmonies have been shared across multiple projects and bands for more than two decades. They will be joined by John Allen on bass and Casey Willis on fiddle, expanding their signature sound while preserving the closeness and authenticity that define their work. For more information, visit TheQuonsDuo.com.

So Much Closer is a band created by husband-and-wife team Jeff Bethke and Holly Davidson, whose heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies bring a retro pop vibe with folk, blues, and soul influences. Rounding out the band are Andrew Bell on keys, Jeff Fuhrman on drums, Jordan Lapp on sax, and Ben Woessner on bass. On Valentine’s Day, So Much Closer will present love in its infinite forms, taking the audience members on a journey through romance, heartbreak, growth, and community. For more information, visit SoMuchCloserMusic.com.

Whether you’re celebrating romantic love, partnership, friendship, or simply a love of live music, Couples Who Play Together offers a unique and engaging Valentine’s Day experience and stories told through song.

Event Details

Couples Who Play Together – Valentine’s Day Double-Header

February 14, 7-10pm

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend

Tickets: mcmenamins.com/events/274848-valentines-day-couples-who-play-together

mcmenamins.com/old-st-francis-school