Courses for the Outdoor Enthusiast

Birds are some of the easiest wildlife to observe, even in urban areas. Whether you are a backyard bird watcher or a more adventurous bird watcher, this is a great course to get you started.

Monday, February 5

6-8:30pm

Online Zoom; $59

Co-presented by the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, a six-part informational speaker series about Whychus Creek and its watershed. Learn about Whychus Creek’s history, hydrology, water quality, habitat conditions, native fish, recreation, conservation, and stream restoration. There are five classroom sessions and one full-day field trip. Field trip date will be determined during the series.

Tuesdays, February 6, February 20, March 5, March 19, April 2

5:30-7:30pm

Sisters Library; $49

The forests of the Northwest have adapted to periodic fires over thousands of years. We have seen more frequent, larger, and hotter wildfires in recent years. How did this happen, and what can we do about it?

Tuesday, February 27

6-8pm

Online Zoom; $59

Learn the three things needed to start your running practice immediately – gear, motivation, and a plan. In this hour-long discussion, you will grow a new mindset about how running is for every BODY, speed, and distance. Connect to local resources to turn your fear of running into an enjoyable hobby. Perfect for all who are new to running, or returning after a break. Michelle Poirot is an RRCA-certified running coach who has coached beginning runners for over 10 years.

Thursday, March 7

5:30-6:30pm

Online Zoom; $19

