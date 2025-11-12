Cozy Up with Holiday Baking Classes

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

The holiday season is filled with joy, celebration and often a lot of sugar. If you’re looking to maintain balanced blood sugar without missing out on festive indulgences, this class is for you. Join Holistic Nutritionist Dianne Porter for a hands-on culinary experience focused on creating delicious holiday treats that are both sweet and savory, without the blood sugar spikes. You’ll walk away with practical tools, knowledge and recipes to help you enjoy the season while supporting your health. All recipes are gluten and dairy-free. Some may include eggs and/or nuts. Please contact the instructor in advance with any additional food sensitivities.

Instructor: Dianne Porter

Saturday, November 22

10am-1pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $119

Do your holiday baking with Chef Katie Fuller at our beautiful commercial kitchen. She will show you how to make an assortment of beautiful and delicious treats to wrap up and gift to your friends or just a gift to yourself and your family. We will be making Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti, Chewy Ginger Cookies, Semolina Rosemary crackers and chocolate truffles. Bring an apron and a lunch.

Instructor: Katie Fuller

Saturday, December 13

9am-3:30pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $119

Get inspired with these gluten and dairy-free recipes that are sure to please everyone at your table. Whether you are gluten and/or dairy-free, or love someone who is, you’ll learn confidence in baking delicious and healthy treats using a variety of GF flours and baking techniques, as well as troubleshooting common alternative baking challenges.

Instructor: Dianne Porter

Sunday, March 22

10am-1pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $119

