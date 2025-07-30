Creative Masks Made Easy

(Animal Mask Making by Debra M. Fisher)

Bend artist Debra Fisher has turned her 30 years of teaching theater arts into a book about mask making. This comprehensive, full-color step-by-step guide is well designed and easy to understand. With the growing lack of arts education in schools this book is an asset for teachers and anyone wishing to expand their creative journey.

Debra has balanced her career as a costumer, working artist and teacher for over 30 years. She has worked for The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Portland Center for the Performing Arts and Magic Circle Theater. She is an OPB ArtBeat Alumni and an Oregon Arts Commission grant recipient for innovative and collaborative youth programming. Debra has traveled extensively as a teacher for the Oregon Arts in Education, sharing the arts with thousands of students and teachers throughout the Northwest.

Available on amazon.com.

artmask.net