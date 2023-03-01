DCAA Membership Call

Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) is calling artists and art enthusiasts to membership in our flourishing organization.

We are a growth oriented arts association dedicated to promoting artists while working to encourage collaboration and education in our community. We are intentional about increasing awareness and value for the arts.

Currently we sponsor two shows a year for artist participation and have various other opportunities for featuring your art through our Lend Me Your Walls committee and First Friday Art Walk venue participation which runs May-November

Opportunity for Mentoring artists or being mentored is our latest member benefit!

We are making an outreach to the public schools in Redmond. All three high schools are members which will enables their students to participate in our events.

We have many committees that welcome your volunteer participation and we are eager for your input.

Member dues are $35 individual, $50 Family a year with renewal in March. Supporting and corporate sponsorships are also available.

Visit drycanyonarts.org to sign up!

We’ve been waiting for you!

