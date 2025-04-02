Deschutes Children’s Foundation Presents Ripples Gala Feature Artist Lindsay Gilmore

((Left) Hope & Faith, Ripples Gala feature art by Lindsay Gilmore (right) Lindsay Gilmore and family)

Since 1990, Deschutes Children’s Foundation (DCF) has provided the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families. DCF is the literal foundation for community staples such as MountainStar, Saving Grace, FAN, CASA of Central Oregon, and many more. In support of DCF’s vital mission, the organization hosts its largest fundraiser, the Ripples Gala each year. Funds raised from Ripples enable DCF to carry out its mission, remain a cornerstone of 23 child-and-family serving nonprofits, and a hub for a wide spectrum of human services from abuse prevention and advocacy to early childhood development. One highlight of the Ripples Gala is the long-held tradition of featuring a local artist whose specially selected artwork will be auctioned off the night of the event. This year, DCF is honored to feature Lindsay Gilmore’s custom piece, Hope & Faith.

“I’m Lindsay Gilmore, and I’m a landscape artist based here in beautiful Bend, Oregon. I’ve always felt most alive and at peace in nature, and my hope is to help folks bring the beauty of the outdoors into their homes.

“You know that feeling when you’re standing in front of something incredible, you pull out your phone to take a photo, and it just never does it justice? There’s something about being physically immersed in a place that a snapshot can never replicate. But the beautiful thing about art is that I can try my best to capture that feeling of being there. For example, I tend to play a lot with color…painting warm pinks, corals, and golds where the light is hitting, and brushing the shadows with cobalt and dusty blues and purples. I’m a recovering perfectionist, so I primarily use a palette knife to force my style to be more loose and playful.

“I’ve dreamed of being an artist since I was a little kid, and I’m constantly pinching myself that this is my reality. A big value of mine is to make my art as affordable and accessible as possible, which is why I absolutely love offering fine art prints on paper and canvas, greeting cards, stickers, and even puzzles. I hope that if you connect with my work, you can easily bring it home with you in a way that suits both your style and budget.

“This painting in particular was inspired by a gorgeous photograph taken by my friend and local photographer, Richard Bacon. The view is of Middle and South Sister from the vantage point of Indian Ford Preserve. The Three Sisters mountains in Central Oregon were originally known to the pioneers as Faith, Hope, and Charity. Hope (aka Middle Sister) and Faith (aka North Sister) are pictured here, and thus the name was born.

“It’s a complete honor to contribute Hope & Faith to The Deschutes Children’s Foundation for this year’s Ripples Gala. My husband, Beau, is a pediatrician at Mosaic Community Health, and we have two daughters Miles (age 7) and Emerson (age 3). Our values as a family are deeply aligned with DCF’s mission, and we’re immensely grateful for the work they’re doing to create safe and supportive spaces for families and kids in our community.

“To connect with me, I’d love for you to reach out via email (hello@lindsaygilmore.com), on Instagram (@lindsaygilmore), or drop by my studio, The Stacks Studios & Gallery on the second floor of the Old Mill District.”

Ripples is presented by Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company, and sponsored by Bend Anesthesiology Group, The Brewer Team at Morgan Stanley, The De Leone Corporation, Knife River, Les Schwab Tires, Smartz, Summit Bank, and Webfoot Painting.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org