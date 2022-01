Deschutes County has an open Request For Proposals (RFP) for creative design work of our Healthy Schools program. Please submit proposals by Wednesday, January 12, 5pm.

All questions concerning this RFP should be directed to Jessica Jacks by phone or email:

Jessica Jacks

Prevention and Health Promotion Supervisor

Deschutes County Health Services

541-330-4632

Jessica.jacks@deschutes.org

deschutes.org