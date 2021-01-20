Deschutes Cultural Coalition Awards $22,600 to County Cultural Nonprofits

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition of the Oregon Cultural Trust announced awards to 14 local organizations totaling $22,600 in funding. Requests for funding far exceeded the available amount to award, with a total of $32,700, making the grant process very competitive.

This year, grantees had the extra challenge of developing programming in the midst of the pandemic. Almost all organizations have pivoted to some level of online streaming or other COVID-safe activities. “During COVID, the arts had to pivot to virtual, seriously curtail offerings, hibernate or die,” says Cate O’Hagan, co-chair of the Deschutes Cultural Coalition. “We are dedicated solely to the support of arts and culture in Deschutes County. We do hope our support helps, and we encourage you to help also. The arts need your support.”

“By comparison to other areas of the country and in fact the state, the arts in Central Oregon are, in the best of times, substantially underfunded,” continues O’Hagan. “Yet our cultural entities and artists squeeze more performance out of every dollar at a rate far above the national average (according to Americans for the Arts).”

Below is a detailed list of Grant Awards:

BendFilm, Inc.

The 2021 BendFilm-ScaleHouse-World Muse IndieWomxn Film Festival (IWFF)

$1,750

Cascade School of Music

Cascade School of Music’s Crescendo Bendo Student Showcase

$1,000

COCC Foundation – The Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program of the COCC Foundation

2021 Season of Nonviolence

$2,100

COSA, Inc.

Live-streamed Winter Concert

$2,500

High Desert Chamber Music

HDCM Technology Support

$1,500

High Desert Mural Festival

Equality & Justice Mural

$1,000

High Desert Museum

Little Wonders

$1,750

Scalehouse

Scalehouse Gallery: Crow’s Shadow Exhibition

$1,000

Silent Echo Theater Company

Live Theater in a Covid19 Atmosphere

$2,500

Sisters Folk Festival Inc.

2021 Close To Home Concerts

$2,000

Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show / SSJ Inc

Virtual Show Component

$1,500

Sunriver Music Festival

Sunriver Music Festival Adds Live Streaming and Recordings to the 44th Season

$2,000

World Muse

MUSE UnConference

$2,000

