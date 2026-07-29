Deschutes Historical Museum Outdoor Antique Fair August 8

The Deschutes Historical Museum hosts its fifth annual outdoor Antique Fair on Saturday, August 8 from 9am-4pm. This event is free to the public.

Explore vintage and antiques from vendors all over Oregon. Whether your passion is glass, dishes, fiber arts, or militaria, you are sure to find a treasure that speaks to you! Enjoy baked goods from Sisters’ own Madi Cakes bake shop, start your family tree with help from the Bend Genealogical Society, and settle in to lose yourself in the music of Loren Irving and Jay Bowerman. Special raffle to benefit the museum provides a chance to win a tamarack church pew, newly refurbished by Greg Fulton.

Returning vendors include the Blue Nickel from Otis, Salvage Finds from Grants Pass, On the Fringe and Historical Americana and Militaria from Bend. Discover treasures from new vendors like Wolf and Swan vintage from Bend.

Vendors seeking to apply for a booth can find our vendor application online at deschuteshistory.org.

For more information, call the museum at 541-389-1813 or email at info@deschuteshistory.org.

deschuteshistory.org