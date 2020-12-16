Deschutes Land Trust December Updates

Save the dates for Deschutes Land Trust’s virtual Nature Nights | Photo by Jay Mather

Nature Night Save the Date

The Land Trust is pleased to bring back our annual Nature Night series, this time in a virtual format.

Nature Nights are monthly presentations on a nature-related topic held from January through March. Topics vary each year, but are given by experts in their field.

We will announce our Nature Night presenters on our website on January 5. You’ll also be able to register for the January Nature Night on January 5. In the meantime, save these dates so you can join us:

All Nature Nights are free and will be held virtually. Tickets are required to receive the link and registration generally opens a month prior to each talk. Registration for the January Nature Night opens on January 5. We hope to see you there!

Thank You for Giving Tuesday!

WOW! We are so humbled by our community of supporters showing up for the Deschutes Land Trust in a big way on Giving Tuesday! Almost 240 supporters joined us in conserving community values like Central Oregon’s clean water and air; protected forests, rimrock canyons and meadows; and the ability to connect to nature with friends and family.

On Giving Tuesday, we raised more than $42,000. The majority of these funds were matched by an anonymous donor, raising a total of $67,000 for land conservation in Central Oregon — all in one day! We can’t say it enough times — THANK YOU! Our community’s support makes our work possible and ensures that our region’s natural beauty is conserved for today and for future generations.

If you haven’t had a chance yet, and you’re in a position to do so, support the Land Trust today!

From the Deschutes Land Trust Blog

WINTER CRAFTS FOR KIDS

Do you have some extra time on your hands with the kids at home permanently? Check out these fun winter crafts led by Land Trust volunteer Zoe Mowry.

Winter is upon us and even for the most devout outdoor parent, it usually means more time indoors with our kiddos. If your kids are like mine, the darker days bring on a case of “I’m bored” syndrome. The antidote: craft time — and outdoor-inspired crafts to boot! Here are three winter craft projects to keep those little hands busy, led by Zoe Mowry, age 10.

To view the crafts, please click here:

deschuteslandtrust.org/news/blog/2020-blog-posts/winter-crafts-for-kids.

MAKING YOUR OWN WREATH AT HOME

Follow along with Land Trust volunteers Ginny and Toni and learn how to make your own holiday wreath this season.

While we didn’t get a chance to make wreaths at our annual Tree Hunt, you can still bring a bit of nature to your front door by making your own at home! Gather your greens and follow along as our resident wreath gurus Ginny Elliott and Land Trust volunteer Toni Morozumi guide you through a bit of wreath-making magic.

Click here to view this craft: deschuteslandtrust.org/news/blog/2020-blog-posts/make-your-own-wreath-at-home.

