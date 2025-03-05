Deschutes Public Library March In The Know

Redmond Library Community Celebration

Join us as we celebrate the new Redmond Library during this free community event. We’ll have live music, artist talks, hands-on activities, a balloon artist, the GlinWood Fae, and plenty of free swag on hand—including limited-edition book bags! Check out the library, check out a book, and enjoy time with other members of the Redmond community. Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 8, noon–3:00 p.m. for the Community Celebration.

Don’t Miss Anis Mojgani on March 6

The 2025 Author! Author! season kicks off Thursday, March 6, with Anis Mojgani—the 10th Poet Laureate of Oregon. This year’s series is focused on Oregon authors, including Mojgani, Ellen Waterston, and Willy Vlautin.

Author! Author! began in 2012 as a way to expand the literary landscape in Central Oregon while raising funds for the Deschutes Public Library Foundation.

For event tickets, visit dplfoundation.org. All proceeds from Author! Author! ticket sales benefit the library’s youth, teen, and senior programs and services.

Serve Your Community on the Library Budget Committee

Deschutes Public Library is seeking community-minded individuals to join its Budget Committee. If you’re a registered voter living in Deschutes County, you’re eligible to apply. Terms run from May 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027, with meetings held once a year to review and approve the library’s budget. Apply by Thursday, March 27 on our website.

Literary March Madness: Supporting Characters

This March, Deschutes Public Library’s Literary March Madness is back, celebrating the unforgettable sidekicks, mentors, and supporting characters who bring stories to life. In a bracket-style showdown, library visitors can vote for their favorite literary characters and help decide who takes the top spot. Visit library locations starting March 3 to cast your vote and check back each week to see which characters advance. For more information on how to participate, visit our website.

Free Tax Prep at the Library

Deschutes Public Library is partnering with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to offer free tax preparation sessions at the Downtown Bend Library; no AARP membership required. Walk-in sessions will take place on Saturdays through March. Certified volunteers will help prepare and file your taxes, answer questions, and ensure you’re aware of available tax credits. For more information and a list of items to bring, visit cashoregon.org.

Celebrating Earth Week with Free Trees for Kids

This spring, we are thrilled to announce our participation in Neighborhood Forest’s 16th Annual Free Tree Program as part of our Earth Week celebrations April 22–27, 2025. Please fill out the online registration form by March 15 and receive a free tree (6–12 inches in size) during Earth Week. The tree species will be announced in early April. Neighborhood Forest aims to provide native trees in all regions they serve.

deschuteslibrary.org