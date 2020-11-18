Deschutes Public Library Seeks Applicants for Library Board Vacancy

The Deschutes Public Library Board is seeking applicants for a vacancy in the Zone 2 position, which represents Sisters, Tumalo, parts of east and north Bend and surrounding areas. The position is being vacated by current board member Linda Davis, who has served for 11 years and announced her departure on November 11 citing health reasons.

“The Board is grateful for Linda Davis’s dedication to the Library and to the community it serves,” said Board President Martha Lawler. “Her steady presence and collaborative approach has been an asset to the Board and the Library.”

To be eligible to fill the vacancy, an applicant must be a resident of Zone 2 of the Deschutes Public Library District. Zone 2 includes precincts 11, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 22, 30, 34, 37, 41, 45 and 49. A map of Library Zones is available at dpl.pub/libraryboardzones. A precinct map can be found at deschutes.org/clerk/page/precinct-and-district-maps. All applicants must submit an application by 4pm on Friday, December 11. Applications are available on the Library’s website at deschuteslibrary.org/about/board/vacancy.pdf.

Interviews will be held in mid-December; not all applicants will be interviewed. An individual selected by the Library Board from among the applicants will be appointed to fill the vacant position starting January 1, 2021, and will be expected to join the Board for its January 13, 2021, meeting. The individual will serve through June 30, 2021. The Zone 2 position is up for reelection in May 2021.

The Board holds monthly meetings the second Wednesday of each month at noon. The Board may also hold subcommittee meetings and Board planning sessions in addition to the regular monthly meeting.

deschuteslibrary.or