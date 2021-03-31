Deschutes Public Library Takes Next Step in Building and Renovating Libraries

Deschutes Public Library announced its selection of an owner’s representative to help guide the organization through its upcoming expansion and renovation of libraries throughout Deschutes County. After evaluating several proposals, the Library Board awarded deChase Miksis and GH Consulting, in partnership, the contract. Both are based in Oregon.

“Selecting an owner’s representative is a crucial next-step in our expansion,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “deChase Miksis and GH Consulting will protect the Library District’s investment and interests through every stage of the process, from updating some libraries to building a new Central Library. We feel this representation is key to ensuring our continued standing as a sound fiscal steward of taxpayer funds.”

Last November Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. The bond will fund the design and construction of an approximately 100,000-square-foot Central Library to serve all Deschutes County residents. Bond funds will also pay for doubling the square footage of the Redmond Library and will expand and update existing libraries in Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver.

The Central Library will be constructed on a 12-acre parcel off Highway 20 and Robal Road. Design planning for an expanded Redmond Library will begin in late summer 2021. Dunkelberg estimates it will take four years to complete the Central Library project and up to two years to complete the expanded Redmond Library.

deschuteslibrary.org/about/visionprocess