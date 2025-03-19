Discover Indigenous Voices This April

(Indigenous Speakers Series in April features artists, scholars and knowledge holders | Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Indigenous Speakers Series Returns

Dig deeper into the world of Frank S. Matsura

The Museum’s new Indigenous Speakers Series featuring Native knowledge holders, artists and more returns in April! Two of the three programs in April tie into the exhibition, Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland.

Tuesday, April 1

6:30-7:30pm; doors at 6pm

$5, Members 20% discount; FREE for Tribal members

Join Professor Michael Holloman (Colville Confederated Tribes), film and media scholar Glen Mimura and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Beth Harrington for an exploration of Frank Matsura’s life and portraits. This panel discussion will consider Matsura’s experiences as a Japanese-born photographer and the nuanced perspective that his photographs provide of Native communities in the early 1900s.

Friday, April 25

6:30-7:30pm; doors at 6pm

$5, Members 20% discount; FREE for Tribal members

From advocacy to aviation and kayaking, Pathfinders is a short film that explores how Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen are finding their own paths in balancing Native and non-Native worlds. Join us for a discussion with director LaRonn Katchia and the young leaders from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs featured in the film.

Through the Eyes of Frank S. Matsura

Family-friendly event puts visitors behind the camera

What would it be like to peer through a camera in the 1900s? On Saturday, April 5, it’s your chance to find out!

Through the Eyes of Frank S. Matsura gives visitors the chance to experience the exhibition Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland through interactive activities. Photographer Dean Davis will join the Museum for this free (with admission) and family-friendly program.

Peer through a camera to see what Matsura saw and learn about what makes us all unique. Other hands-on activities will engage the entire family in exploring Matsura’s portraits.

Saturday, April 5, 10am-1pm

FREE with admission

