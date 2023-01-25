d’Lite Healthy On The Go Plots Fresh Franchise Expansion in Bend

(Photo courtesy of d’Lite Healthy On The Go)

d’Lite Healthy On The Go, the emerging health-conscious eatery with a local cult following, recently announced plans for strategic franchise growth in several key markets throughout the Western and Southwestern United States. It’s zeroed in on Bend as one of those key growth markets due to its promising business landscape.

Following the successful opening of the newest location in the greater Phoenix area in Q3 of 2022, d’Lite has cultivated its franchise development strategy for nationwide growth. The brand has a goal of developing a new restaurant every quarter of 2023, with strong growth potential across Oregon. Other promising opportunities of growth have been identified in Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Washington and Oregon.

“As the health food industry, along with coffee and breakfast restaurant concepts, have taken flight in the franchise world, they are also becoming a consumer’s preference, as more are turning to find a quick bite to eat,” said Brooke Knudson, founder of d’Lite Healthy On The Go. “d’Lite Healthy On The Go will make eating healthy accessible and affordable for busy consumers in Bend. By blending healthy food options and convenience together, there truly isn’t another fast-food concept like d’Lite, and we look forward to becoming a new staple for those prioritizing healthy lifestyles through the foods they eat.”

Unlike other better-for-you restaurant concepts, d’Lite Healthy On The Go puts health and wellness at the forefront of its business, without sacrificing the high prices that are typically associated with healthy menu items. The typical guest check ranges from $14-$16, with guests purchasing a food item and hand-crafted beverage to accompany it.

The healthy fast-food concept is known for its hearty breakfast sandwiches, wraps and bowls made from locally-sourced ingredients. Hand-crafted beverages are also popular, such as coffees, teas, juices, smoothies and shakes, including the famous d’Breakfast Buzz protein shake that has become a cult-classic for guests, keeping them coming back on the daily. The unique concept caters towards a diverse set of consumers with different lifestyles and dietary preferences as menu items are flexible and are made-to-order for each individual.

As d’Lite Healthy On The Go expands, the brand is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified individuals who share the company’s vision, will follow the proven business model and are driven to succeed. Tailored to owners and operators that place value in the nation’s nutritious food movement, along with those with culinary experience or interest, as well as those who will take the time to carefully hand-craft each menu item while continuing to provide a unique and positive guest experience during every visit.

d’Lite Healthy On The Go’s unique market position has set them up for success, with flexible site selection options and low barrier of entry, lends to more potential locations. This gives operators the option of opening traditional drive-thru restaurants, like the six existing across the greater Phoenix area, or to seek out non-traditional sites such as airports, colleges or attractive downtown locations.

About d’Lite Healthy On The Go:

In 2007, entrepreneurial couple, Brooke and Chad Knudson opened the health-conscious kitchen and coffee house, finding a solution to create a quick service restaurant that offers healthy menu options. Focused on combining convenience and health-packed ingredients for a reasonable cost, d’Lite Healthy On The Go’s menu offers fresh and honest menu offerings with no hidden secrets.

d’Lite Healthy On The Go is known for its guest-first approach and hip atmosphere where restaurant operators pay special focus to handcrafting signature menu items, such as the d’Breakfast Buzz protein shake, which keeps guests coming back on the daily.

dlitehealthyonthego.com • dlitehealthyonthego.com/franchise