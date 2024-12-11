Enjoy a Unique Shopping Experience

((L-R) Sylvia Ford, Cheryl Chapman, Dianne Lay Carolyn Waissman Sonya Runar)

Shopping for holiday gifts should not be a burden. It should not be searching for parking or waiting for the UPS delivery. Shopping should be part of the joy of the season. At the Artists’ Gallery in the Sunriver Village, music is playing, people are laughing, and all the items for sale are special! A shopper’s biggest worry is deciding which one of the many items to purchase. Helpful and happy artists will assist with decisions, and gift wrap your purchase. You will be humming a Holiday tune on the way back to your vehicle.

And don’t forget the Gallery’s annual Holiday celebration. Mark your calendar for the second Saturday of the month — December 14, 4-6pm. Share holiday treats and drinks with the artists.

Make sure to check out the many gift selections by these talented artists! You might find something for yourself.

A dimensional painting of a Christmas angel by Sylvia Avenius-Ford

A sparkling red Oregon sunstone snowflake necklace by Karla Proud

Hand painted heirloom ornaments by Bonnie Junell

Delicate winter paintings by Marjorie Cossairt

A small ceramic forest by Diane Miyauchi

Three-dimensional glass stars to catch the light by Becky Henson

Seasonal fringed earrings by Emily McFadden

A frosty blue watercolor painting by Dianne Lay

Endearing glass enameled ornaments by Cheryl Chapman

Inspirational photography gift bndles by Barb Gonzalez

Beautiful paintings of all sizes by Dottie Moniz

Photos of local scenery and animals by Caroyn Waissman

Unique Art Photography by Sonya Runar!

Painted Glass Mosaic Ornaments by Jesica Carleton

The Artists’ Gallery, Building 19 in the Sunriver Village (next door to the Mexican cuisine restaurant)

Open Daily 10am to 6pm

ArtistsGallerySunriver.com • 541-593-4382