Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards Events & Updates

(Photo | Courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards announces its latest news and upcoming events.

Crush Cancer Run 2022

Registration is OPEN!

May 22, 2022

Put on your running shoes, and start training now for the FHC Crush Cancer 5K, 10K and Half Marathon! Register here: secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php.

Valentine’s Day at the Winery

Celebrate your Valentine’s Day with Central Oregon’s Premier Winery! The wine pairings are included in the menu. Enjoy an incredible five-course, wine-paired dinner with a special someone.

Get your tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/valentines-day-wine-paired-dinner-two-seatings .

Wine Club Pick-Up Party Quarter 1, 2022

February 13, 2022

Releases:

2018 Zinfandel

Appellation: Columbia Valley, Oregon

Cases Produced: 68

ABV: 14.7percent

This is a soft textured Zinfandel with jammy blackberry on the nose. The palate produces boysenberry and plummy fruit. A concentrated, medium bodied hearty, rustic red wine.

Food Pairings:

Asian Beef Kabobs

Beef Stroganoff

Roasted Butternut Squash

2019 Frontenac Gris

Appellation: Estate Vineyard, Terrebonne

Cases Produced: 240

ABV: 12.5 percent

This dry white wine shows pear, apricot and a hint of butter on the nose. The palate begins with tart, lemon meringue, then balances out with a smooth vanilla cream finish.

Food Pairings:

Main Lobster Rolls

Chicken and Spinach Salad with Lemon Dressing

Wasabi Chicken Salad

Roasted Vegetables

Reserve time slot here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/wine-club-pick-up-party-quarter-1-2022

Live at the Tasting Room: Dave & Melody Hill

Saturday February 5

5-8pm

Advance ticket purchase required. Located in the warm tasting room with tables and chairs provided. Dave & Melody Hill, playing fine guitar and close-knit harmonies. Original Americana, Blues, Country & Southern Rock. With covers from Patsy Cline to Tom Petty and everything in between! Wood fired pizza, salad, pub pretzels, wine, beer, soda, etc. available for purchase.

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-tasting-room-dave-and-melody-hill

Live in the Tasting Room Winter Series

View the music calendar here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-center

Voting is open for Oregon Bride’s Best of 2022 Awards

Make Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards the BEST WINERY VENUE outside Portland Two Years in a Row!

Vote now for your favorite wedding vendors and help determine Oregon Bride‘s Best of 2022.

Voting closes February 28, 2022.

Finalists will be announced on orbridemag.com this spring.

Winners will be announced at our annual Best Of awards event this summer and shared immediately following the event on orbridemag.com . Winners also appear in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Oregon Bride magazine.

Cast your ballot here: orbridemag.com/or-vote-2022 .