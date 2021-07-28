Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards This Week

(Photo | by Rachel Hart)

Life on the vineyard includes…

A little work, a little play, a lot of beauty and time for reflection. Thank you Rachel Hart, for the beautiful photograph.

(Graphic | Courtesy of Faith Home & Charity Vineyards)

Thank you to all who joined us this last Monday evening for a movie under the stars! Pizza, Caesar Salad, Wine by the Bottle, Beer on Tap, Soda, Candy, and Popcorn are available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair or blanket.

Mark your calendar for our next Monday Night Movie!

Stand by Me

Movie begins at dusk!

No outside food or beverages!

Stand by Me movie tickets here

Family Friendly!

Little ones have fun dancing to the Back Again Band last Saturday night!

We will have Praise in the Vineyard August 15, at 11am. We would love to have Praise Music in the Vineyard every Sunday, but we are having a hard time finding musicians to lead it. If you know of someone, or would like to lead praise, please email us at marketing@fhcvineyards.com.

Live at the Vineyard:

Thursday, July 29 from 5pm to 8pm

Michael John & Rob Fincham

Tables and Chairs provided for you!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Performing every Thursday evening through August!

Thirsty Thursdays are so much fun with this duo. Wine by the bottle, beer on tap, wood fired pizza, salad and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Michael John & Rob Fincham Tickets Here

This Friday, July 30

6pm to 9pm

Live at the Vineyard:

Hotel Kalifornia!

Join some of the members of High Street Band and Precious Byrd as they perform songs from The Eagles to Ed Sheeran.

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Tables and Chairs Provided for You!

Wood fired pizza, wine by the bottle, beer on tap, salad, pretzels, dessert available for purchase.

Hotel Kalifornia Tickets Here

Faith Hope & Charity’s Award Winning Wine! Fingerlakes International Competition, 2021

Faith Hope & Charity Estate Frontenac Gris 2018: Bronze

Faith Hope & Charity Estate La Crosse 2018: Bronze

Faith Hope & Charity Estate La Crescent: Bronze

Faith Hope & Charity Estate Marechal Foch 2017: Silver

Faith Hope & Charity Estate Marquette 2017: Bronze

(Graphic | Courtesy of Faith Home & Charity Vineyards)

The Vineyard

The extreme heat has not caused any damage to the grapes. The additional terms this year, may actually bring us an earlier harvest. Our staff has been busy leaf thinning and suckering. If you are interested in helping our in the vineyard, give us a call. 541.526.5075

Faith Hope & Charity’s ongoing Harvest Charity Event!

Join us this Fall for our grape harvest and volunteer your time to your favorite charity! Earn a dollar amount per hour and pay it forward to a charity of your choice.

Email Michele at marketing@fhcvineyards.com to sign up.

fhcvineyards.com