Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards This Week

(Photo | by Rachel Hart)
Life on the vineyard includes…
A little work, a little play, a lot of beauty and time for reflection. Thank you Rachel Hart, for the beautiful photograph.
(Graphic | Courtesy of Faith Home & Charity Vineyards)
Thank you to all who joined us this last Monday evening for a movie under the stars! Pizza, Caesar Salad, Wine by the Bottle, Beer on Tap, Soda, Candy, and Popcorn are available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair or blanket.
Mark your calendar for our next Monday Night Movie!
Stand by Me
Movie begins at dusk!
No outside food or beverages!
Stand by Me movie tickets here
Family Friendly!
Little ones have fun dancing to the Back Again Band last Saturday night!
We will have Praise in the Vineyard August 15, at 11am. We would love to have Praise Music in the Vineyard every Sunday, but we are having a hard time finding musicians to lead it. If you know of someone, or would like to lead praise, please email us at marketing@fhcvineyards.com.
Live at the Vineyard:
Thursday, July 29 from 5pm to 8pm
Michael John & Rob Fincham
Tables and Chairs provided for you!
Advance Ticket Purchase Required
Performing every Thursday evening through August!
Thirsty Thursdays are so much fun with this duo. Wine by the bottle, beer on tap, wood fired pizza, salad and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
Michael John & Rob Fincham Tickets Here
This Friday, July 30
6pm to 9pm
Live at the Vineyard:
Hotel Kalifornia!
Join some of the members of High Street Band and Precious Byrd as they perform songs from The Eagles to Ed Sheeran.
Advance Ticket Purchase Required
Tables and Chairs Provided for You!
Wood fired pizza, wine by the bottle, beer on tap, salad, pretzels, dessert available for purchase.
Hotel Kalifornia Tickets Here
Faith Hope & Charity’s Award Winning Wine! Fingerlakes International Competition, 2021
Faith Hope & Charity Estate Frontenac Gris 2018: Bronze
Faith Hope & Charity Estate La Crosse 2018: Bronze
Faith Hope & Charity Estate La Crescent: Bronze
Faith Hope & Charity Estate Marechal Foch 2017: Silver
Faith Hope & Charity Estate Marquette 2017: Bronze
(Graphic | Courtesy of Faith Home & Charity Vineyards)
The Vineyard
The extreme heat has not caused any damage to the grapes. The additional terms this year, may actually bring us an earlier harvest. Our staff has been busy leaf thinning and suckering. If you are interested in helping our in the vineyard, give us a call. 541.526.5075
Faith Hope & Charity’s ongoing Harvest Charity Event!
Join us this Fall for our grape harvest and volunteer your time to your favorite charity! Earn a dollar amount per hour and pay it forward to a charity of your choice.
Email Michele at marketing@fhcvineyards.com to sign up.