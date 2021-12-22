Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards Updates & Holiday Hours

(Photo | Courtesy of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards announces holiday hours and other happenings.

Holiday Hours

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards will be closed for the holidays:

December 24: Closed

December 25: Closed

December 26: Closed

All other days we are open from 12-5pm

Two National Publications Visited Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards this Fall

Thanks to Visit Central Oregon, we hosted Lauren Swanson, the director of Content Operations and Strategy for Conde Nast Traveler. We were also fortunate enough to host Emily Teel, the Senior Food Editor for Food & Wine Magazine, again thank you Visit Central Oregon. Keep an eye out for Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards in these two publications.

Where You Can Buy Our Wines

During the winter months, you may want to purchase wine close to home at one of the following locations:

Becerra’s on 6th Bistro – Redmond

Brasada Ranch Store – Powell Butte

Bentley’s Restaurant in The Grand Hotel – Salem

Camp Sherman Store & Fly Shop

Fivepine Resort – Sisters

The Gallimaufry – Sisters

Geist Beerworks – Redmond

Oliver Lemons – Terrebonne

Oliver Lemons – Sisters

Ray’s Food Place – Sisters

Ray’s Food Place – Prineville

Roth’s – McMinnville

Schoolhouse Produce – Redmond

SCP Hotel – Redmond

Silver Leaf Market at Eagle Crest – Redmond

Sisters Depot – Sisters

Sisters Meat & Smokehouse – Sisters

Sunriver Country Store – Sunriver

Welcome Home – Redmond

Live at the Tasting Room: The Substitutes

Saturday January 1, 2022

5-8pm

Advance ticket purchase required. Come listen to the classic rock sounds of The Substitutes, Central Oregon’s self-appointed “Rock And Roll Border Patrol.” The show ill take place in the cozy tasting room, with tables and chairs provided. Wood-fired pizza, salad, pub pretzels, wine by the bottle, etc. will be available for purchase.

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-tasting-room-the-substitutes

Book Now for 2022 or 2023

Weddings, Rehearsal Dinners, Rehearsal Brunches, Showers, etc.

Call us at 541-526-5075

Crush Cancer 2022

SAVE THE DATE!

May 23, 2022

Put on your running shoes, and start training now for the FHC Crush Cancer 5K, 10K and Half Marathon.