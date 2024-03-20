Final 2024 Big Ponderoo Lineup Announced

(The Woods Brothers front-man Oliver Wood is slated to perform at the Big Ponderoo festival this June at Village Green Park | Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

SFF Presents has released the final eight artists on the 2024 Big Ponderoo festival lineup. The second annual music festival returns to Sisters, Oregon on June 29 and 30 with bluegrass, alt-country, and Americana music on two stages at Village Green Park.

Shinyribs, the Oliver Wood Trio, Silverada (formerly Mike and the Moonpies), Shadowgrass, The Parnells, Fog Holler, Rock Ridge, and Joanna Lee join the previously announced lineup, which includes The Brothers Comatose, Bella White, Hogslop String Band, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The East Pointers, The Sam Chase and the Untraditional, and Skybound Blue.

Shinyribs defies genres as a sonic melting pot of Texas Blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horn-driven Memphis Soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, and roots rock. The Austin-based 10-piece supergroup is led by Kevin Russell, the charismatic frontman with colorful suits and extravagant shoes who continuously swaps out an electric guitar for a ukulele and never falls short of creating a cinematic experience with on-stage antics that often include him donning a light-up cloak or leading a conga line through the crowd.

Oliver Wood is a mainstay of modern-day American roots music. The frontman of the Wood Brothers since 2004, he’s spent the 21st century blurring the boundaries between folk, gospel, country-soul, and Americana, earning an international audience and a Grammy Award nomination along the way. Always Smilin,’ his debut as a solo artist, continues that tradition while also shining new light on Oliver’s sharp songwriting, savvy guitar chops, and a voice that evokes the swagger of a Saturday evening picking party one moment and the solemnity of a Sunday morning gospel service the next.

For more than a decade, Mike Harmeier and his band of hard-touring road warriors — pedal steel player Zach Moulton, guitarist Catlin Rutherford, bassist Omar Oyoque, and drummer Kyle Ponder — have traveled far beyond their Austin homeland, flying the flag for homegrown Texas music in more than a dozen countries as Mike and the Moonpies. They’ve become global ambassadors of a blue-collar country sound, striking a balance between timeless influences and cool, contemporary appeal. Now, they’ve rebranded themselves to Silverada — a moniker that pays homage to who they were when they started, who they have grown into, and who they hope to become.

With their fast picking and fresh arrangements, ShadowGrass is moving forward in the bluegrass genre by incorporating each member’s varied influences into a fresh project that branches outside the bounds of traditional music while maintaining traditional instrumentation. Each of the band members grew up in a culturally rich area of traditional music, which heavily influences their approach to music. Feeding off of each other’s musical ideas and energy, their music proves to be a constantly evolving world that draws the audience in at every show.

The Parnells are a folk-Americana band based in Portland, OR, fronted by husband and wife duo Corey and Whitney Parnell. Born in the singer-songwriter pub scene of Central Oregon, they developed a reputation for powerful live shows, honest songwriting, and vocal prowess. With rich family harmony at the center of their sound, The Parnells bend genres and carve a sonic path that is both adventurous and familiar, blending elements of folk, Americana, and country music traditions.

Fog Holler is a bluegrass band with an edge. Inspired by various influences from The Stanley Brothers to Buck Owens to Meshuggah, Fog Holler breathes fresh life into well-worn forms like the murder ballad and the power waltz. Their captivating tunes and coordinated outfits are quickly enthralling longtime bluegrass fans and newcomers alike. Fog Holler has spread the joy of the high lonesome sound in the U.S., Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, UK, and Ireland, and shared stages with The Brothers Comatose, The Del McCoury Band, Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester, Della Mae, The Po’ Ramblin Boys, The Watkins Family Hour, Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands, and more.

Based right here in Sisters, Oregon, Rock Ridge specializes in bluesy vocal-based deep-groove bluegrass music with a solid traditional approach. They perform traditional and contemporary bluegrass, featuring original material as well as traditional country duets. Each of the Rock Ridge members is a veteran musician, having played in some of the finest bluegrass bands on the west coast.

Multi-talented performer, JoAnna Lee grew up singing in church, starred in her first performance at age six, and wrote her first song at 11. Six years ago, she left the small town environs of her longtime home in Bend, Oregon – where she became popular on the coffeehouse and wine bar circuit – and moved to the thriving live music hotbed of Austin to find greater opportunities to share her voice and bare her musical soul to the world. JoAnna has carved out a niche and generated an ever-growing fan base for her edgy acoustic-based pop, rock, and soul hybrid vibe.

Two-day passes are available at advanced pricing of $185/ticket for adults and $80/ticket for youth ages 17 and under (children five and under attend for free). Single-day tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, April 10 at 10am after the performance schedule is released. Tickets are available at www.aftontickets.com/BigPonderoo.

