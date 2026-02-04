First Friday Festivities + Super Bowl Snack Inspo!

(Photos courtesy of the Old Mill District)

First Friday Art Walk

The Old Mill District celebrates the dawn of a new month with First Friday Art Walk this Friday from 3-6pm. Join our local art studios, galleries and a host of other district retailers for a captivating journey of expression and inspiration. Art walkers will also be treated to wine samples at participating shops compliments of Va Piano Vineyards Wine and Champagne Bar, and select dips whipped up by Matt Perry of Savory Spice.

In It To Win It

Savory Spice sees your game day plans, and they raise your flavor level by ten. Entering this weekend’s Super Bowl snack lineup: Red Rocks Mac and Cheese, Seven Onion BBQ Meatballs, Black Garlic Taco Soup, and Black Onyx Zucchini Cake. These tasty treats might leave you thinking, “Big game? Nah, big snack plate!”

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks

Stacks Dinner & Delicatessen officially opened to the public last week, and let’s just say, they’re already in contention for best sandwich in Bend. We knew the in-house-cured pastrami and corned beef were going to be special, but these recipes are over-the-top delicious. Plus, the grab-and-go options make lunch that much easier!

Bubble Bar Bash

LUSH Cosmetics is taking folks Over the Moon this Friday, Feb. 6, during a special Bubble Bar Party. All participants will be able to make, decorate, and take home a Sleepy Moon Bubble Bar for you or a loved one! This is a fun addition to the First Friday Art Walk activities, and a perfect treat for someone you love (including yourself).

We Are Home

Thrive Central Oregon hosts their fourth annual We Are Home Film Festival on Thursday, April 9 at the Madras Performing Arts Center starting at 6pm. This is the closing event for Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence. We Are Home features short films centered on this year’s theme: Celebrating stories from Native and Indigenous communities. This free event showcases five powerful films by filmmakers, producers, and storytellers from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Choctaw Nation, Haida, and Karuki Tribe, an experience you won’t want to miss!

