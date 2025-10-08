Five Photographers Frame the West in Stunning New Sunriver Exhibit

((Left)Diablo Lake by Karen Maier (Right) Emergence by Mark Darnell)

The Beautiful West, Near and Far, is captured by five photographers on display at Nancy McGrath Green Gallery in Sunriver. From Aasgard Pass to Mount Thielsen, the artists bring landscapes to life from some surprising perspectives. Karen Maier showcases the waters of Diablo Lake, colored turquoise by fine “rock flour” glacial silt. Mark Darnell highlights the Byzantine shapes of the Alvord Desert WSA as snowmelt evaporates.

The tour of the West continues with Roy Green’s meticulously composed triptych of Antelope Canyon, and the rocky terrain of Aasgard Pass in the Enchantments, photographed by Steve Warner. Sue Dougherty rounds out the exhibition with her stunning animal photography, including bald eagles tangling in flight.

The exhibition opens October 1 and runs through January. Join the photographers at a reception, open to the public, on Sunday, October 5 at 11:15am The exhibit is juried by show chair Karen Maier.

The Nancy McGrath Green Gallery is open weekdays, 1-4pm and directly after church services on Sunday. It is located near the back of the parking lot, inside the Sunriver Christian Fellowship building.

sunriverchristianfellowship.org • 541-593-1183