Free Outdoor High Desert Chamber Music Pop-up Concerts Continue this Week

(HDCM Pop-up Concert at Miller’s Landing Park | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

There are only two more opportunities to catch High Desert Chamber Music’s Pop-up Concerts this summer. Violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith perform a varied program of works by Tchaikovsky, Kreisler, Elgar and more. Brought to you by Miller Lumber, these concerts are free to attend and open to all, whether you plan to attend, or you happen to stumble upon them.

The series continues on Wednesday, August 4 at 5pm, with an appearance in the Old Mill District overlooking the Deschutes River. Join us in the Center Plaza, right in front of the flag bridge. Make sure to arrive early if you want a seat, and make plans to stick around for dinner and drinks in the Old Mill District.

Don’t miss our return to presenting high-quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon; come hear the music!

For more information about upcoming scheduled dates and locations, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com or call 541-306-3988.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 13th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

