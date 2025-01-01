From Grief to Joy

(The Hillsides are Singing by Dina Rhoden)

In the heart of Bend, artist Dina Rhoden is crafting vibrant worlds of joy and surprise through her unique collage art. Her journey to becoming an artist is as layered and intricate as her creations, reflecting a life rich with diverse experiences and profound transformations.

Dina’s artistic journey began in an unexpected place: the world of social work. For many years, she worked as a grief recovery counselor and co-director of a social work agency, dealing with the heavy emotional toll of helping families in crisis. “I spent so many years counseling people who were experiencing pain and loss at the highest of levels,” Dina recalls. This work, while deeply meaningful, left little room for personal joy and creative expression.

It wasn’t until Dina moved to Bend and semi-retired that she found the time and space to explore her artistic inclinations. The COVID-19 lockdown provided the perfect opportunity. “During the lockdown, my husband and I were remodeling houses, and our daughter and I began painting together to add art to the homes we were working on,” she explains. What started as a simple activity to brighten living spaces soon blossomed into a full-time passion.

Dina’s collages are a testament to her desire to create beauty and joy. Using acrylic paint, gold leaf, and found objects such as placemats and jeans, she layers textures and colors to produce pieces that are both visually stunning and emotionally uplifting. “My whole goal is for it to be joyful and surprising. Wherever you look, it’ll be something you didn’t expect,” she says.

Her background in poetry also influences her art. As a poet, Dina was meticulous about words, but with art, she found a new kind of freedom. “With art, I don’t have to explain it, I just have to like it!” she exclaims. This liberation is evident in her work, which she describes as “Modern Celtic” due to its intricate, intertwined designs.

Dina’s art is not just a personal endeavor; it has become a way to connect with her community. She joined the Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) and began participating in local art shows. The positive reception to her work was a pleasant surprise. “I was completely floored when my art and cards sold to people who resonated with my ideas of color and joy,” she shares.

Today, Dina’s work can be found in several stores around Bend, and she continues to create pieces that inspire happiness. Her journey from social work to art is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of creativity. “During this chapter of my life, I am focused on celebrating the beauty and joy of life,” she says. And through her art, Dina Rhoden invites us all to share in that celebration.

Learn more about Dina’s art at abendkindofhappy.com. Join Dina at a reception at the Redmond First Friday Art Walk on January 3, 2025 from 4-7pm at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty.

drycanyonarts.org