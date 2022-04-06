Gloria Johnson Scholarship

Oregon Music Hall of Fame announces a new scholarship program for Women in Graduate School studying in the broadcasting, teaching, performance, music industry. This $2,500 yearly scholarship program is open to all women attending Oregon colleges and universities seeking a post-graduate degree in these fields.

Gloria Johnson was a longtime radio personality in Portland spending many years at KGON where she was one of America’s few rock radio hosts. She also became he music director. She also goes down in history as the first FM DJ in the US to play a Def Leppard track. Breaking artists like Def Leppard, Triumph, Loverboy, Men at Work, Angel City and many others, she was respected in the industry for her instinct and passion for music.

To qualify for this scholarship, each applicant must have received bachelor’s degree from an Oregon college or university in Spring 2022 and be accepted to a master’s program in fall of 2022 in the USA, with an area of study in the following: Broadcasting (Radio/Web), Music Performance, Music Therapy, Music Technology, Music Education, Music Business, Music Theory, Music Composition or Music Production.

Applications can be found at omhof.org/music-education-scholarships.

Digital applications are not acceptable Applicants must mail completed application and all supplementals together to:

Oregon Music Hall of Fame,

Attn: Graduate School Scholarship,

PO Box 82173

Portland, OR 97282

The deadline for application by mail only is May 25, 2022. The winner is to be announced in June.

Please Contact:

Janeen Rundle, OMHOF Co-Founder & Board Director of Music Education/Scholarships Janeen@omhof.org.

omhof.org