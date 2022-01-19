Happy 2022 from Hood Avenue Art

(The Wonder of Scott Lake by Barbara Cella)

All of us at Hood Avenue Art are wishing you a healthy and happy New Year.

As a Sisters gallery, we take pride in our diverse group of local artists. We have cultivated a wide variety of styles and mediums showcasing the artistry of our members. We are hoping you’ll find the inspiration and imagination to discover the perfect art piece for your home.

We are excited to share the expansion of our gallery! We have an additional 2,000 square feet of new and exciting art to share with you.

We have also added four new artists: Glen Corbett with her botanical watercolors and prints; Barbara Hudler-Cella with her acrylic plein air and studio paintings; Gary Cooley with his masterful bronzes; and Diane Faraquhar-Hallstrom with oil and acrylic abstracts and representational works. We are excited to have them as part of the Hood Avenue Art family and can’t wait for you to see their work in person.

Hood Avenue Art Gallery is located at 357 W Hood Avenue/220 Pine Street, Suite #103, in Sisters.