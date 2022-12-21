Happy Holidays from All of Us at The Museum at Warm Springs!

(Baby Board by Maria Godines — 29th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit Honorable Mention)

The Board of Directors and Staff of The Museum send you our warmest holiday greetings. We are grateful for your support this past year. The Museum will observe its 30th anniversary in 2023. We are looking forward to celebrating this historic occasion with all of you!

Our Year-End Fundraising Campaign is Rapidly Drawing to a Close

Donate online at (click “Donate”) or mail your contribution by December 31 to The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761. Please also consider a matching gift to the Oregon Cultural Trust. Your gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes you owe. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of The Museum at Warm Springs.

About the Museum at Warm Springs:

Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed for lunch from Noon until 1 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free).

museumatwarmsprings.com • Facebook • Instagram • 541-553-3331