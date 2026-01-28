Harefest LLC Announces Legends Reloaded

Harefest LLC, the Pacific Northwest festival producer behind Harefest, Capital City Retro Fest, 90’s Flannel Fest, and Seattle Retro Fest, announces Legends Reloaded, a two-day classic rock tribute festival taking place June 19-20, 2026 at the Jefferson County Event Complex in Madras.

Set against the dramatic high desert landscape of Central Oregon, Legends Reloaded celebrates the music of rock’s most iconic artists, performed by top-tier bands from across the region. The inaugural lineup features faithful, high-energy tributes to legendary acts: Fleetwood Mac, Eagles, Tom Petty, Heart, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Creedence Clearwater Revival, ZZ Top, Bad Company, Hall & Oates, the Doobie Brothers, and The Allman Brothers Band.

Confirmed performers:

Taken by the Sky – Fleetwood Mac

Eagle Eyes – Eagles

Petty Fever – Tom Petty

Barracuda – Heart

Whiskey River – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Bad Moon Riders – Creedence Clearwater Revival

El Loco – ZZ Top

Rock Steady – Bad Company

Hall and Bros – Hall & Oates + Doobie Brothers

Revival Brothers – Allman Brothers

Legends Reloaded is an all-ages music event with optional overnight RV/Tent camping available for ages 21 and over. Overnight access is strictly limited to guests 21+.

“We are excited to bring this multi-day festival to Central Oregon,” said Bart Platt, Event Complex Manager. “This family-friendly festival is exactly the kind of entertainment we strive to deliver to Jefferson County. Music can bring people together like no other form of entertainment—it proves we are more similar than we are different. We invite everyone to come celebrate our similarities June 19–20 at the first-ever Legends Reloaded Music Festival.”

Event Details

Dates: June 19-20, 2026

Venue: Jefferson County Event Complex

Address: 430 SW Fairgrounds Rd., Madras

Festival Hours

Friday, June 19: Gates open at 6pm | Music from 7-10:30pm

Saturday, June 20: Gates open at 12pm | Music from 110:30pm

Admission Notes

All ages welcome during festival hours

Overnight RV and tent camping: 21+ only

Tickets

Tickets on sale January 30 at 10 via Afton Tickets:

aftontickets.com/legendsreloaded

2-Day GA: $89 Advance / $105 Day of Show

$89 Advance / $105 Day of Show Friday GA: $34 Advance / $45 Day of Show

$34 Advance / $45 Day of Show Saturday GA: $69 Advance / $85 Day of Show

$69 Advance / $85 Day of Show Saturday After 5pm GA: $45 Advance / $50 Day of Show

$45 Advance / $50 Day of Show RV Camping Bundle (21+): $298 (includes two 2-Day GA tickets)

$298 (includes two 2-Day GA tickets) Tent Camping Bundle (21+): $228 (includes two 2-Day GA tickets)

$228 (includes two 2-Day GA tickets) Ages 12 & Under: Free with paid adult admission (festival hours only)

Early Bird Discount:

Use the promo code ‘LEGENDS’ to receive a 20% discount on tickets.

legendsreloaded.com • aftontickets.com/legendsreloaded • facebook.com/legendsreloaded • instagram.com/legendsreloaded