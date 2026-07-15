HAREFEST Returns July 16–18 as Oregon’s Ultimate Rock Reunion

Thousands of classic rock fans will return to Canby July 16-18 as HAREFEST: The Mother of All Tribute Festivals returns to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds & Event Center for its 14th year.

But after 14 years, organizers say the music is only part of the story.

What began as a celebration of great tribute bands has evolved into one of the Pacific Northwest’s favorite summer traditions. HAREFEST has earned the 2024 Oregon Festival & Events Association Festival of the Year award while building a loyal community that travels from across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and beyond.

“The bands are what bring people here the first time. The atmosphere and the friendships are what bring them back,” said Jason Fellman, co-founder of HAREFEST. “After 14 years, HAREFEST has become a summer tradition for thousands of people, and seeing those reunions happen every July is incredibly rewarding.”

The 2026 festival features three days of performances celebrating some of rock’s greatest artists, including tributes to Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, Eagles, Mötley Crüe, Tom Petty, Rush, AC/DC, ABBA, Duran Duran, Foo Fighters, Judas Priest, Heart, Alice In Chains, The Cars, Bon Jovi, Steve Miller Band, Billy Joel, Boston, Beastie Boys, Iron Maiden, and more.

Beyond the music, attendees enjoy camping, food and beverage vendors, interactive experiences, and the welcoming atmosphere that has helped define the event since its beginning. Many fans return year after year — not just for the music, but to reconnect with friends, discover new bands, and kick off another unforgettable summer weekend together.

Known as “The Best Party of the Summer,” HAREFEST is expected to welcome thousands of fans from throughout the Pacific Northwest for three days of live music, camping, and classic rock celebration.

HAREFEST 2026

Dates: July 16-18, 2026

July 16-18, 2026 Location: Clackamas County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Canby, Oregon

Clackamas County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Canby, Oregon Ages: 21+

21+ Tickets & Information: harefest.com

About HAREFEST:

HAREFEST: The Mother of All Tribute Festivals is the Pacific Northwest’s premier tribute band festival, celebrating the music of the world’s greatest rock artists through performances by nationally recognized tribute acts. Held annually at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Canby, Oregon, the three-day festival combines live music, camping, food and beverage vendors, and a one-of-a-kind community atmosphere that has made it a favorite summer tradition for fans throughout the region. In 2024, HAREFEST was honored with the Oregon Festival & Events Association’s Festival of the Year award.

harefest.com