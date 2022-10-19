Hayden Homes Amphitheater Announces First Show for 2023

(Photo | Courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)
Death Cab for Cutie
Saturday, June 17
The famed fivesome hit the road this summer in celebration of their new album Asphalt Meadows which dropped last month. We missed their wistful indie rock in 2021 and are thrilled to welcome them back with special guest Lomelda Saturday, June 17!
Online presale:
Thursday, October 20 at 10am
Password: LOCAL
General on sale:
Friday, October 21 at 10am online or
in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Learn More