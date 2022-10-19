Hayden Homes Amphitheater Announces First Show for 2023

(Photo | Courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Death Cab for Cutie

Saturday, June 17

The famed fivesome hit the road this summer in celebration of their new album Asphalt Meadows which dropped last month. We missed their wistful indie rock in 2021 and are thrilled to welcome them back with special guest Lomelda Saturday, June 17!

Online presale:

Thursday, October 20 at 10am

Password: LOCAL

General on sale:

Friday, October 21 at 10am online or

in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Learn More

bendconcerts.com