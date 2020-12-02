Hayden Homes Launching Shop Local Holiday Giveaway

(Image | Courtesy of Hayden Homes)

We know the holiday shopping season looks different this year. We also know our local businesses and community members need our support. They are an integral part of making our communities wonderful and unique places to live. We hope our holiday guide helps you find meaningful ways to connect with local business and nonprofits, which in turn builds a strong community.

Our holiday guide includes local recommendations in the communities in which we build. We realize there are many other great local businesses in these communities, and encourage you to explore online to find more! If you have a favorite you’d like us to include in the list, we’d love to hear from you!

Hayden Homes launched the Shop Local Holiday Giveaway yesterday, December 1. Enter for the chance to win a package full of local favorites (valued at $500).



Join us in committing to share joy and shop small this holiday season!

Enter Here: hayden-homes.com/support-local-pacific-northwest-businesses-holiday-guide.

