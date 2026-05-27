HDCM Season Finale features the Tekalli Duo

(Tekalli Duo | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) 2025-26 season, presented by Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, will conclude in June with the New York-based Tekalli Duo. This dynamic sibling violin and piano duo captivates audiences by their technical mastery as well as their shared musical intuition. As The Examiner raves, “The Tekalli Duo are bonded by a sizzling musical connection, capable of holding their spectators spellbound.”

This concert is brought to you by Drew Family Dentistry and will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 4:30pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. The program includes works by Mozart, Ravel, Ginastera, and more. Ticket holders may join the duo for a concert preview at 3:45pm.

While in Bend, the duo will also be featured at HDCM’s “Music & Friends” fundraiser, performing in an intimate setting that reflects the origins of chamber music. This special event will be held at a private residence in Broken Top; please contact High Desert Chamber Music directly for attendance information.

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. HDCM 2025-2026 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Cascade School of Music, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

General Admission – $49, Child/Student Tickets $10

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)