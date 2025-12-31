Help Us Reach Our End of Year Goal

Thanks to you, we are providing people of all ages with the opportunity to imagine what is possible; to see themselves in the artwork displayed in our Gallery, and to dream of a creative life. Your support allows us to share humanity through visual means, creating opportunities to connect beyond language.

Thanks to you, we are providing people of all ages with the opportunity to imagine what is possible; to see themselves in the artwork displayed in our Gallery, and to dream of a creative life. Your support allows us to share humanity through visual means, creating opportunities to connect beyond language.

With the year coming to a close, we are asking for your help in allowing us to continue to tell Scalehouse’s story. Especially this year, as federal funding cuts affect the arts at all funding funding levels, every dollar makes an impact.

Opening January 9: Be Right Back

Join us on Friday, January 9 from 5-7pm for a private opening of Be Right Back!

Be Right Back offers a pause, a space to discover respite and reprieve, to provide a place where we go when we put up a note saying, “Be right back.”

The installation of impromptu deer sightings, ataractic voice, thrifted clothing that was once against the body, attention drawings, and viewer response poses a return to nervous system regulation amid notions of productivity and urgency, of finding our breath while we encounter all that is before us.

This exhibition is supported by the Ford Family Foundation.

Annex Exhibition: Thin Places

Opening on Friday, January 9 from 5-7pm!

A Thin Place is an ancient concept- the idea that in some geographical locations, the veil between the material world and another world is especially permeable. Hannah Jensen engages with her own experience of these thin places, capturing the nature of their unique permeability and transcendence.

​Through her paintings, viewers are invited to step into these “thin places,” experiencing the quiet transcendence, intimacy, and shifting perceptions that such landscapes inspire. The exhibition reflects both the personal and universal resonance of these special spaces, offering a contemplative journey through memory, place, and the sacredness of the outdoors.

scalehouse.org