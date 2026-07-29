Help Welcome Our New Conductor & a New Season of Music

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

Music That Connects.

Performances That Inspire.

We are delighted to welcome you to the Central Oregon Symphony’s (COS) 2026–2027 season as Jonathan Moore begins his inaugural year as Music Director.

His vision for the Symphony is rooted in artistic excellence, meaningful community engagement, and a thoughtful balance of beloved masterworks with music by living composers from diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

You can read about Jonathan on our website by clicking the button below:

With a donation of $75 or more, you can become a COSA member, enjoy a full year of exceptional performances, and help ensure that live orchestral music continues to thrive in our community.

Your membership includes:

Season tickets to all orchestra concerts

Email updates about special Symphony events and programs

Tickets to our donors-exclusive Chamber Orchestra Concert

Recognition in our concert program at your membership level

A private ticket reservation link before each concert, with the option to request additional tickets or have your tickets mailed to you

Because seating remains limited at our performance venues, complimentary tickets will not be offered this season. This policy helps ensure that our members receive priority access and the best possible concert experience. As in previous seasons, rush tickets will continue to be available when seating permits.

View our 2026-2027 Season!

All concerts will take place in the Mountain View High auditorium. Sunday matinees will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

By becoming a member, you help make everything we do possible. Your support allows the Central Oregon Symphony Association to provide music education and outreach programs, support local artists, and bring the joy of live music to communities throughout Central Oregon.

Experience the Symphony Beyond the Concert Hall

One of the Central Oregon Symphony’s signature community outreach programs, Music in Public Places offers free live chamber music performances by Symphony musicians at libraries and community venues across Central Oregon.

Please check our website and your email inbox for announcements about community performances for our 2026-2027 Season.

In addition to Music in Public Places, the Central Oregon Symphony strengthens our community through a variety of education and outreach programs that inspire, engage, and connect people of all ages. Every donation supports these important initiatives and helps us expand our impact throughout Central Oregon. Click the links below to learn more about the programs your generosity makes possible.

Symphony Stars! connects Central Oregon Symphony musicians with hundreds of young people in local schools.

Music in Public Places brings the symphony to public venues, providing accessible and free performances to the community.

The Virginia Riggs Children’s Concert & Instrument Petting Zoo introduces young children to the joys of classical music in a fun and interactive way.

The Michael Gesme Young Artist Competition inspires young musicians and provides them with the opportunity to showcase their talents.

The Music Masters Series brings renowned guest artists to Central Oregon to feature specific instruments.

Spotlight Recitals presents free concerts that highlight our own COS musicians in various chamber ensemble settings.

cosymphony.com