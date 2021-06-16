High Desert Art League’s All-Member Show Highlights New Work

(Legacies, oil by Barbara Cella, The Lookout, aqua-media by Vivian Olsen)

The Commons Cafe & Taproom is highlighting the work of the High Desert Art League with their exhibit of paintings, Something in Common. This show will include a number of new works created during the pandemic. League President Barbara Cella explains, “This amazing group of professional artists has continued to create the most incredible work during these challenging months. Although many of these artists are affiliated with various galleries and associations, the all-member show pulls their creative wonders together into one show as a unique collective exhibit.”

The Commons is a wonderful venue for our show, with easy accessibility and a welcoming exhibit space along the beautiful Deschutes River. Have a glass of wine or a cup of coffee and enjoy their walk-through open house and meet with several artists on Friday, June 4 from 5-7pm, with music on the patio, and no-host beverages available at The Commons.

This is the League’s 2021 All-Member Show and includes works by Helen Brown, Barbara Hudler Cella, Janet Frost, Michelle Lindblom, Jean Requa, Lubin, Karen Maier, Dee McBrien-Lee, Jacqueline Newbold, Vivian Olsen, Janice Rhodes, Rebecca Sentgeorge, Barbara Slater and Joren Traveller.

The Commons Cafe & Taproom is located at 875 NW Brooks Street in downtown Bend.

highdesertartleague.com • 541-323-3955• thecommonsbend.com