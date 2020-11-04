High Desert Chamber Music Announces Rebroadcast of Peter Wiley & Anna Polonsky’s Live Performance in Bend on KWAX Classical Oregon Radio 

(Peter Wiley and Anna Polonsky performing at Bend Church December 2017 | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

For the past three years, High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been regularly featured on KWAX Classical Oregon’s KWAX Presents series. KWAX (91.1 FM) is a listener-supported classical radio station licensed to the University of Oregon in Eugene. Through its participation, listeners have been able to enjoy live performances from the HDCM Concert Series, not only statewide in the KWAX listening area of Central and Western Oregon, but worldwide with internet streaming of their programs.

With the lack of new live events due to concerns around the novel coronavirus, KWAX Classical Oregon has invited HDCM to rebroadcast concerts from previous years. The next program will feature Grammy-nominated cellist Peter Wiley and Steinway Artist Anna Polonsky from the tenth-anniversary season in December 2017. The broadcast is airing on Friday, November 6, beginning at 10am with KWAX Music Director Peter Van De Graaff.

You can tune in on the following local radio stations: 98.9 Bend, 88.5 Redmond and 90.9 Sunriver.

You can also stream online using any web browser except Google Chrome by visiting: kwax.uoregon.edu/listen.

Peter Wiley was a past member of the famed Beaux Arts Trio and Guarneri String Quartet. At 20, he was named principal cello of the Cincinnati Symphony, after one year with the Pittsburgh Symphony. A past recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant, Wiley is on the faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music, and also teaches at Bard College Conservatory of Music.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 13th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. They are proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

