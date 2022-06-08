High Desert Chamber Music Announces Rebroadcast of the Crown City String Quartet’s Live Performance in Bend on KWAX Classical Oregon Radio

(Crown City String Quartet at Wille Hall in December December 2018 | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

For the past five years, High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been regularly featured on KWAX Classical Oregon’s KWAX Presents series. KWAX (91.1 FM) is a listener-supported classical radio station licensed to the University of Oregon in Eugene.

Through its participation, listeners have been able to enjoy live performances from the HDCM Concert Series, not only statewide in the KWAX listening area of Central and Western Oregon, but worldwide with internet streaming of their programs.

The next program will feature the Crown City String Quartet’s live performance in Bend from December 2018. The broadcast is airing on Friday, June 10, beginning at 10am with KWAX Music Director Peter Van De Graaff. You can tune in on the following local radio stations:

91.9 Bend,

88.5 Redmond,

89.9 Sunriver

You can also stream online using any web browser by visiting kwax.uoregon.edu/listen.

The Crown City String Quartet has been the premier group featured in the HDCM Concert Series and an audience favorite since their debut in the High Desert Chamber Music inaugural concert. Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular.” Based in the Crown City — Pasadena, California — the members have worked together in the Motion Picture and TV recording studios and are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations. With a refreshing and unmistakable camaraderie that is present both on and off- stage, the group is recognized for delivering dynamic and engaging performances of standard repertoire.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fourteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

Further information:

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com