High Desert Chamber Music Celebrates an Extraordinary Season

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has concluded one of the most successful seasons in the organization’s history, welcoming record audiences while presenting six exceptional performances and expanding educational opportunities for students throughout Central Oregon.

The 2025–26 season was marked by a series of significant artistic milestones – Audiences experienced acclaimed Jordanian pianist Karim Said in his first Central Oregon appearance, followed by the U.S. debut of the French ensemble Quatuor Agate. The Tesla Quartet made its Central Oregon debut with a Valentine’s Day performance that became the highest-attended concert in HDCM history. Additional season highlights included Central Oregon debuts by the internationally acclaimed Trio Bohémo and Tekalli Duo, while celebrated cellist Peter Wiley returned to Bend alongside pianist Anna Polonsky for a special Celebrity Recital.

Beyond the concert stage, HDCM continued its commitment to educational outreach. HDCM’s Annual Gala set new records for attendance and fundraising, directly supporting our Educational Outreach programs, which remain entirely free for Central Oregon students, teachers, and schools. Thanks to Educational Outreach Sponsor Brooks Resources Corporation, this year’s outreach included a co-presented masterclass with the Cascade School of Music led by acclaimed cellist Peter Wiley, offering aspiring musicians a rare opportunity to learn from one of the leading cellists of our time. School visits included the members of Quatuor Agate visiting students at High Lakes Elementary School, while the Tesla Quartet performed for students at Sisters High School.

The Spotlight Chamber Players program continued to provide advanced chamber music training for talented local students. This season’s participants performed throughout the year, gaining valuable coaching, ensemble experience, and performance opportunities.

“This season demonstrated the growing enthusiasm for chamber music in Central Oregon,” said Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “The support from our audiences, sponsors, volunteers, and community partners has positioned us for an exciting future as we look ahead to our landmark 20th season.”

Founded in 2008, and with another record-setting season complete, the organization now turns its attention toward its highly anticipated 19th season, with full details to be announced in August.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Thank you for joining us in our eighteenth season to experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)