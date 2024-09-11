High Desert Chamber Music Receives Matching Challenge from the Starseed Foundation for the Eighth Consecutive Year

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announced that it has received a matching challenge from the Starseed Foundation for the eighth consecutive year. The foundation will match the first $5,000 of funds raised during the challenge. The Starseed Foundation seeks to provide opportunities and exposure to the arts and environment, to improve the quality of life for those in need, and to support social programs that offer cultural and lasting benefit to deserving populations.

In response to this generous opportunity, HDCM has begun a “Starseed Foundation Matching Funds Campaign”. Every contribution will help meet this matching challenge. “We are very fortunate to receive this annual challenge from the Starseed Foundation, and we have successfully doubled the impact of our donors for the past seven years,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Your support will allow us to continue presenting the highest level of excellence in our Concert Series and educational outreach programming.”

Donations can be made on their website, by phone, or by mail. HDCM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and a qualifying organization for the Oregon Cultural Trust.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our 17th season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Tickets and details for all events are available on our website at HighDesertChamberMusic.com.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)