High Desert Museum Kids Camp Winter Break Opens Soon

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Set your alarm for winter break registration day!

Winter break is around the corner and so is our next round of Kids Camps! Mark your calendar and set the coffee to “brew” on Friday, November 5 at 6am ,when registration opens online for the weeks of December 20 and 27.

Keep your elementary schooler engaged and having fun with Kids Camp Winter Break themes Inventors Workshop and Hibernation & Migration.

Camps this session are K-5th combined.

KIDS CAMP WINTER BREAK ONLINE REGISTRATION OPENS

Friday, November 5

6am

Bookmark this page!

Don’t forget! Members receive a 20 percent discount.

highdesertmuseum.org