High Desert Museum Updates

(Wild West Summer by Kathleen Frank, winner of the Curator’s Choice Award, 2020, Art in the West exhibition | Photo courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

Meet Art in the West Award Winners

Mark your calendar for Wednesday, September 30 and meet the award-winning artists from the 2020 Art in the West exhibition — Millie Whipplesmith Plank, winner of the Jury’s Choice Award, and Kathleen Frank, winner of the Curator’s Choice Award.

We’ll gather in the virtual world to hear more about their work, where they find inspiration and why they are excited to be part of this year’s exhibition and auction. Followed by a live Q&A.

ART IN THE WEST: AWARD-WINNING ARTISTS MILLIE WHIPPLESMITH PLANK AND KATHLEEN FRANK

Wednesday, September 30

6:30-7:30pm

FREE but registration is required

Register here: highdesertmuseum.org

Have you fallen in love with your favorite vision of the High Desert in Art in the West yet? The exhibition closes on Saturday, October 3 at 5pm and the auction continues for one final hour, ending at 6pm.

View the Gallery Guide here: highdesertmuseum.org

Bid here: aiw.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

Last Call for Summer Programs

Make Saturday, September 26 a Museum day! It’s the final day of summer programs. Don’t miss your last chance this year to experience Raptors of the Desert Sky, Mammal Encounters and more.

LAST DAY OF SUMMER PROGRAMS



Saturday, September 26

9am-5pm

FREE with Museum admission with the exception of Raptors of the Desert Sky.

Learn more here: highdesertmuseum.org/daily-schedule

Join the Youth Summit

Are you a middle or high school teen or educator wondering how you or your students can create a more equitable nation? On Friday, October 2 at 10am, join teens from around Central Oregon for a virtual Youth Summit on Teen Resistance to Racial Injustice, part of a nationwide initiative led by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Don’t miss this chance to examine the power of teens to fight systemic racism in our community and beyond.

YOUTH SUMMIT ON TEEN RESISTANCE TO RACIAL INJUSTICE

Friday, October 2

10-11:30am

FREE but registration is required

Register Here: highdesertmuseum.org/youth-summit-registration

Welcome Everyone to the Outdoors

Have you registered for the next Virtual Natural History Pub on Monday, October 5? You bring the pub, and we’ll bring the natural history!

The Outdoors is for All examines how the ease with which we can access and enjoy the outdoors is influenced by many social, cultural, economic and physical factors. Join Zavier Borja, Latino outdoor engagement coordinator for the Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, and Kadee Mardula, operations director for Oregon Adaptive Sports, for a thoughtful discussion of access to the outdoors.

VIRTUAL NATURAL HISTORY PUB: THE OUTDOORS IS FOR ALL

Monday, October 5

6-7pm

FREE but registration is required

Register here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/naturalhistorypub-oct

highdesertmuseum.org