Holm Made Toffee Co. to Host Kids Makers Market December 19

We are opening our toffee kitchen for a Holiday Pop-Up and decided to invite the next generation of Bend business owners! Find unique hand-crafted gifts created by talented young entrepreneurs from Central Oregon.

Our vendors are hard at work creating:

Wood Ornaments

Art/Cards

Hot Chocolate Bar

Wine Cork ornaments

Body/Lip Sugar Scrubs

Baked Goods

Handmade Dog Bowties

Small Batch Dog Treats

Scrunchies and Coin purses

Shop for last minute gifts while helping these young makers learn how to successfully plan an event, work out their costs of goods, market their products, and practice customer service.

We have always been passionate about supporting small and local businesses. Help us usher in the next generation of #shopsmall this Holiday Season!

The event will be held at Holm Made Toffee Co. on Friday, December 19 from 4-7pm. FREE Parking and Entry. Complimentary toffee samples and hot cider will be served, while supplies last.

Holm Made Toffee Co. is located at 1234 NE First Street in Bend.

For more information and to RSVP please visit our event page at: facebook.com/share/1Bhhp15Jvi.

Founded in 2007, Holm Made Toffee Co. is a family-owned artisan confectioner located in Bend. Holm Made Toffee Co. crafts their candy in traditional handmade batches, utilizing Oregon grown hazelnuts and ingredients sourced from the Pacific Northwest.

holmmadetoffee.com • 541-610-3173