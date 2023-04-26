Hot Off the Press

(2023-24 Sunriver Magazine, cover photography by Scott Fenton)

The Sunriver Magazine captures Sunriver’s natural beauty, its recreational opportunities, places to eat and shop and the spirit of the Sunriver community.

The Sunriver Magazine was published by Cascade Publications Inc. of Bend, in collaboration with the Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thank you to Cascade Publications President/Publisher Jeff Martin and Editor/Production Director Marcee Hillman Moeggenberg for their dedication to craft an informational, high-quality magazine.

Thank you to Sunriver Owners Association, The Village at Sunriver, Sunriver Resort, High Desert Museum, Mt. Bachelor, Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, Visit Central Oregon, Sunriver Women’s Club and Artists’ Gallery Sunriver for your contributions to the magazine from photographs to copy.

A tremendous thank you to all the businesses who advertised in the magazine and everyone who shared photographs.

Plans are being made to celebrate everyone’s contributions. Please look for an invite in your emails.

About the Cover

Congrats to Sunriver Magazine cover artist Scott Fenton.

Scott Fenton’s photo of the Cardinal Landing Bridge was selected for the 2023-24 cover for the Sunriver Magazine. Several local photographers had their work featured in the magazine.

Born in Portland, Oregon, Fenton became interested in photography as a teenager and has been taking photos ever since.

His father, also a shutterbug, helped Fenton set up his own darkroom in the basement of their Southwest Portland home where he learned how to develop and print in black and white.

He was hooked from that point forward.

Being raised in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, Fenton craves the outdoors and nature, hence his love for landscape photography and street scenes. His camera takes him around the Pacific Northwest, the Southwest and internationally.

Fenton’s images have received numerous awards and have appeared in several galleries in Oregon, Washington and California. He lives in Portland and Sunriver.

Check out all his award-winning photos at sfentonphotography.com.

