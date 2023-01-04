In the Know from Deschutes Public Library

A Novel Idea 2023… with a Plot Twist!

A Novel Idea has taken readers around the world and throughout time over the last 19 years, and for our 20th year we’re taking you on the biggest adventure yet: four authors and four books with four stories to tell! To mark 20 years of reading together, we’re bringing back these authors from years past: David James Duncan (visited in 2004 ), María Amparo Escandón (visited in 2006 ), Peter Heller (visited in 2014 ), and Anne Griffin (presented virtually in 2020 ). Whether you choose to read one book or all four, you will enjoy hearing from these authors when they all join us in-person at the end of April (programming for this incredible line-up begins April 1). Stay tuned to our A Novel Idea page on our website for all the latest information. And if you missed the unveiling on December 3, you can still watch it on our YouTube channel , including messages from all four authors.

Temporary Locations for La Pine, Redmond and Sisters Libraries Starting in January

The La Pine, Sisters, and Redmond Libraries will all move into temporary locations in January to allow for construction ( Redmond ) and remodeling ( La Pine and Sisters ). These temporary spaces will ensure that customers can pick up holds, use public computers, and browse best-sellers and new titles during construction and remodeling. Here’s the latest:

Redmond Library : Last day of operation in current space is January 14, with temporary space at 2127 S Hwy. 97 in Redmond scheduled to open to the public on January 23

: Last day of operation in current space is January 14, with temporary space at 2127 S Hwy. 97 in Redmond scheduled to open to the public on January 23 Sisters Library : Temporary space will open on current library property, with a potential week-long closure while we transition into that space; dates are still to-be-determined

: Temporary space will open on current library property, with a potential week-long closure while we transition into that space; dates are still to-be-determined La Pine Library : Temporary space currently under construction with an anticipated move-in date of late January

Because timing is in flux due to multiple factors, be sure to visit our Future Libraries page for updates on temporary locations, transition dates, and more information about library building projects. You can also sign-up here for emails specific to each library location.

We ❤ Books! Here Are Some of Our 2022 Favorites

We may have read a few books in 2022 😉, and we have a lot we’d recommend . Deschutes Public Library staff gave us their recommendations for their favorite books, movies, and music that came out in 2022, and we’re excited to share the list with you. Explore our 2022 Staff Picks on our website ; you’ll find something for all interests and ages. Here’s to a year of great reading ahead in 2023! If you’re looking for more recommendations, be sure to check out recent staff lists at the top of our online catalog page, as well as our Reading Recommendations page for hundreds of suggestions.

New Year, New Plans?

Call it a resolution, a goal, or just something different—a new year is a great time to try new things. Your library offers a wealth of free services, programs, and resources to help you expand your world. You can take free courses available through LinkedIn Learning , engage in thousands of arts and crafting classes on Creativebug, and learn a new language with Mango . If you want to read more , we’re definitely your go-to place, and if you simply want to be better informed, your library gives you free access to newspapers online . If you’re looking for a new job , we can help with that, too.

Give a Gift of You: Explore the Volunteer Expo

If you’re looking for an opportunity to serve your community, don’t miss the Volunteer Expo at the Downtown Bend Library on January 22 from 11am-2pm. Stop in and visit with community organizations looking for civic-minded individuals who want to make a positive impact. During the Expo, local agencies will be on hand to answer questions about how you can help.

A Reminder: Wayfinder Is On Its Way

While some libraries transition to temporary spaces (see second story above), all libraries are transitioning to Wayfinder, a new way to explore your library’s collection. Wayfinder groups books into broad categories (such as Cooking) and further sorts those categories into subcategories (such as Vegetarian). The intent is to make it easier and more pleasurable to browse, while also giving you a simple way to locate exact titles if you’re looking for something specific. We are in the process of relabeling, so you may see work underway when you visit your library. The full transition to Wayfinder is currently scheduled to be complete in late spring. Learn more about Wayfinder on our website .

International Creativity Month

January is International Creativity Month, and we have all kinds of resources to help you celebrate! You can explore thousands of books on everything from ceramic s to woodworking , as well as hundreds of books about the creative process . It’s also a great time to try Creativebug , which offers thousands of online video arts and craft workshops, classes, and techniques. Use Creativebug to learn a new artistic skill or take your current skills to the next level. Access is free to Deschutes County residents with a library card!

What’s All the Hoopla About? Free Movies!

You’ve heard of Netflix, but how about hoopla? Both hoopla and Kanopy are our FREE digital streaming services that give you access to thousands of movies and television shows, all available for mobile and online access. Download the free hoopla and Kanopy apps or visit the hoopla and Kanopy websites to begin enjoying thousands of movies and television shows, available to borrow in an instant with no waiting. All you need to begin using hoopla is your library card number and PIN.

Events & Programs in January

We’ve partnered with a variety of businesses and organizations in La Pine, Redmond, and Sisters to ensure that we can continue story times and adult programs during remodeling and construction, so be sure to note the locations for all programs and events!

Online Nonfiction: The Book of Eels — January 5

East Bend: The Guide — January 14

Online Fiction: A. Weather — January 25

Downtown Bend: The River Why — January 27

Abogado en la Biblioteca (en línea) — January 4 , January 18

(en línea) — , Thrive Central Oregon (Downtown Bend) — Los viernes, 1-4pm

All Deschutes Public Library locations will close at 5pm on December 31 and will be closed on January 1; libraries will also be closed on Monday, January 16.