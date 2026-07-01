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In The Know

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Hike, Backpack, and Explore Oregon

Longer days and melting snow mean it’s time to hit the trail. Whether you’re planning a stroll along the Deschutes River, a wildflower hike in the Cascades, a backpacking trip in the Three Sisters Wilderness, or a weekend adventure in the Ochocos, this curated list has you covered. Discover guidebooks, maps, resources, and even outdoor gear available through the Library of Things to help you explore Central Oregon and beyond. Your next adventure starts at the library.

Camp Kinder! Across the County

Camp Kinder! is back for summer fun and learning. Designed for kids ages 3–5 and their caregivers, these free events combine camp-themed crafts, games, and activities that support early literacy and kindergarten readiness. Join the fun this month in Redmond (July 14, July 21), Sisters (July 16, July 23), and Bend (July 28) with even more Camp Kinder! programs continuing in August. Visit our calendar and search for Camp Kinder! to learn more and find events near you.

Summer Reading Continues for Kids and Adults

Summer with the Library is underway! Readers of all ages can track their reading, complete fun activities, earn a free book, and be entered to win exciting prizes.

Don’t forget to check out Library on the Go for free books and family activities throughout the community all summer long. Pick up an activity log in person at one of our libraries to track your progress or sign up online using the Beanstack app.

Take Your Favorite Magazines on the Go

Thumb through thousands of magazines on your phone, tablet, or laptop with Libby. Catch up on the latest issues of your favorite titles or dig into the archives. All free with your library card, anytime and anywhere.

Love Reading? Hate Litter?

Join your friendly neighborhood librarians for a monthly trash clean-up and recycling program at your library while we talk about books.

July: La Pine, Sunriver, Redmond, Central, Sisters

Celebrating 250 Years in July

The creation of this country took all of us. We celebrate, support, and uplift every member of our community as we continue working toward a more perfect union for all.

Explore our curated book list featuring perspectives on the past 250 years, histories of the nation’s founding, and primary source materials from a variety of authors.

Events & Programs in July

Kids & Family

All Story Times: Visit our calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel, plus STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more.

Scales & Tales Pop-UpJuly 1 (Redmond); July 7 (La Pine); July 8 (Sisters)
Pokémon ClubJuly 2, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central); July 28 (Redmond)
Kids’ Silent Book ClubJuly 6, July 13, July 20, July 27 (Central)
Story Time CraftJuly 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 (Sisters)
Library Adventures OutdoorsJuly 8 (American Legion Park); July 15 (Orchard Park); July 23 (Sisters Elementary School)
Sensory-Friendly SummerJuly 11 (Central)
Graphic Novel Book Club: Bomb: The Race to Build and Steal the World’s Most Dangerous Weapon July 14 (Redmond)
Camp Kinder!July 14, July 21 (Redmond); July 16, July 23 (Sisters); July 28 (Central)
Pop-Up Exhibits with the Children’s Museum of Central OregonJuly 16 (Sisters)
Culture Curious KidsJuly 20 (Central)
Graphic Novel Book Club: I Survived The American Revolution, 1776 July 21 (Central)
US 250: Revolutionary Kids: Life in Colonial Times!July 22 (Central); July 27 (Redmond); July 29 (La Pine)
Music Together WorkshopJuly 24, July 24 (Central)

Middle & High School

Book BedazzlingJuly 1 (La Pine)
GSA at the LibraryJuly 2, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central)
Summer Dungeons & Dragons Club July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28 (La Pine); July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 (Sisters); July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central)
BINGO for BooksJuly 13 (Redmond); July 17 (La Pine); July 24 (Sisters)
US 250: Book Discussion & Personal History Art Journaling July 10 (Central); July 14 (La Pine); July 20 (Redmond); July 29 (Sisters)
Sunday Skate Sessions with Board HouseJuly 12 (La Pine)
US 250: Youth Book Conversation + DIYJuly 15 (La Pine)
Teen Open Mic Night July 16 (The Open Arts Center)
Online D&D ClubJuly 18 (Online)

Español

CuantacuentosJuly 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 (Central)
Tardes en FamiliaJuly 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Redmond); July 7, July 14, July 21 (Central)
Danza y Cuento de El Pájaro del AlmaJuly 10 (Central)
Tlacoyales y Ojos de DiosJuly 11 (Central)
Intercambio de PlantasJuly 25 (Central)
Bilingual Camp Kinder!July 28 (Central)

Book Clubs

Library Book Club: Life’s Too ShortJuly 2 (Redmond)
Nonfiction Library Book Club: What the Wild Sea Can Be July 7 (Central)
Library Book Club: Book and DaggerJuly 11 (Central)
Nonfiction Library Book Club: Raising Hare July 14 (Suttle Tea)
Larkspur Library Book Club: The Wildest SunJuly 15 (Larkspur Community Center)
Library Book Club: The Lioness of BostonJuly 17 (Central)
Library Book Club: Tom Lake July 18 (Sunriver)
Romance Book ClubJuly 18 (Central)
The Fiction Library Book Club: Black Woods Blue Sky July 22 (Online)

Adults

Thrive Drop-in Consultations: see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more drop-in sessions and locations throughout the county.

Lawyer in the LibraryJuly 1, July 15 (Online)
The Drink That Shaped AmericaJuly 1 (Arome)
Seed LibraryJuly 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central); July 14, July 14, July 21, July 21, July 28, July 28 (La Pine)
Notary Public in the Library July 2, July 14, July 21 (Central)
Let’s Get Sewcial!July 2 (Redmond; July 15 (Central)
Changing Patterns: Re-Entry WeekliesJuly 6, July 13, July 20, July 27 (Central)
Litterature ClubJuly 7 (La Pine); July 10 (Sunriver); July 13 (Redmond); July 20 (Central); July 29 (Sisters)
Red Cross Blood DriveJuly 7 (Redmond)
Library @ Alfalfa Community HallJuly 7 (Alfalfa Community Hall)
Law Librarian Office HoursJuly 7 (La Pine); July 14 (Redmond)
Technology TroubleshootingJuly 7, July 14, July 21, July 28 (Redmond); July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central)
Medicare Made SimpleJuly 7, July 29 (Central)
Why COCC?July 10 (Sisters); July 16 (La Pine)
Friendship Friday: Pokémon GO WalkJuly 10 (Central)
D&D for BeginnersJuly 13, July 31 (Redmond)
Library @ Ponderosa ParkJuly 14 (Ponderosa Park)
Hats Off to HistoryJuly 14 (Central)
Business/Nonprofit Librarian Office HoursJuly 17, (La Pine); July 20 (Central) July 21 (Redmond)
A Composer’s Voice Across MediumsJuly 17 (Central)
3D Printer BasicsJuly 18 (Central)
SCORE Small Business CounselingJuly 21 (Redmond)
Pathways for Affordable Homeownership with RootedHomesJuly 21 (Redmond)
Getting Started with the iPhone Health AppJuly 23 (Larkspur Community Center); July 30 (La Pine)
Plant SwapJuly 25 (Central)
To What Do We Pledge?July 29 (Central); July 30 (Sisters)

Summer With the Library

A Homemade Vinaigrette WorkshopJuly 2 (Central)
Needle Felt FungusJuly 7 (Sisters)
Pete Kartsounes PerformanceJuly 7 (Central)
Between the Lines: The Story You Didn’t ReadJuly 17 (Central)
Summer with the Library in La Pine July 18 (Frontier Heritage Park)
Samurai in the Oregon Sky Documentary Screening and Q&AJuly 22 (Central); July 23 (Redmond)
The Erins PerformJuly 24 (Central)
Rumi in the RoomJuly 27 (almadorada)

Write Here

Quiet Writing Time July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 (Redmond); July 3, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Sisters); July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28 (Central)
Seeking Kenny: A Wrestler’s JourneyJuly 13 (Central); July 14 (Sisters)
Working with the Madman, Architect, Carpenter, and JudgeJuly 14 (Central)
Third Thursday Spoken Word NightJuly 16 (SCP Redmond Hotel)
Dive into PoetryJuly 23 (Central)

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