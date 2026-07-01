In The Know

Hike, Backpack, and Explore Oregon

Longer days and melting snow mean it’s time to hit the trail. Whether you’re planning a stroll along the Deschutes River, a wildflower hike in the Cascades, a backpacking trip in the Three Sisters Wilderness, or a weekend adventure in the Ochocos, this curated list has you covered. Discover guidebooks, maps, resources, and even outdoor gear available through the Library of Things to help you explore Central Oregon and beyond. Your next adventure starts at the library.

Camp Kinder! Across the County

Camp Kinder! is back for summer fun and learning. Designed for kids ages 3–5 and their caregivers, these free events combine camp-themed crafts, games, and activities that support early literacy and kindergarten readiness. Join the fun this month in Redmond (July 14, July 21), Sisters (July 16, July 23), and Bend (July 28) with even more Camp Kinder! programs continuing in August. Visit our calendar and search for Camp Kinder! to learn more and find events near you.

Summer Reading Continues for Kids and Adults

Summer with the Library is underway! Readers of all ages can track their reading, complete fun activities, earn a free book, and be entered to win exciting prizes.

Don’t forget to check out Library on the Go for free books and family activities throughout the community all summer long. Pick up an activity log in person at one of our libraries to track your progress or sign up online using the Beanstack app.

Take Your Favorite Magazines on the Go

Thumb through thousands of magazines on your phone, tablet, or laptop with Libby. Catch up on the latest issues of your favorite titles or dig into the archives. All free with your library card, anytime and anywhere.

Love Reading? Hate Litter?

Join your friendly neighborhood librarians for a monthly trash clean-up and recycling program at your library while we talk about books.

July: La Pine, Sunriver, Redmond, Central, Sisters

Celebrating 250 Years in July

The creation of this country took all of us. We celebrate, support, and uplift every member of our community as we continue working toward a more perfect union for all.

Explore our curated book list featuring perspectives on the past 250 years, histories of the nation’s founding, and primary source materials from a variety of authors.

All Story Times: Visit our calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel, plus STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more.

Scales & Tales Pop-Up – July 1 (Redmond); July 7 (La Pine); July 8 (Sisters)

Pokémon Club – July 2, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central); July 28 (Redmond)

Kids’ Silent Book Club – July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27 (Central)

Story Time Craft – July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 (Sisters)

Library Adventures Outdoors – July 8 (American Legion Park); July 15 (Orchard Park); July 23 (Sisters Elementary School)

Sensory-Friendly Summer – July 11 (Central)

Graphic Novel Book Club: Bomb: The Race to Build and Steal the World’s Most Dangerous Weapon – July 14 (Redmond)

Camp Kinder! – July 14, July 21 (Redmond); July 16, July 23 (Sisters); July 28 (Central)

Pop-Up Exhibits with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon – July 16 (Sisters)

Culture Curious Kids – July 20 (Central)

Graphic Novel Book Club: I Survived The American Revolution, 1776 – July 21 (Central)

US 250: Revolutionary Kids: Life in Colonial Times! – July 22 (Central); July 27 (Redmond); July 29 (La Pine)

Music Together Workshop – July 24, July 24 (Central)

Book Bedazzling – July 1 (La Pine)

GSA at the Library – July 2, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central)

Summer Dungeons & Dragons Club – July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28 (La Pine); July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 (Sisters); July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central)

BINGO for Books – July 13 (Redmond); July 17 (La Pine); July 24 (Sisters)

US 250: Book Discussion & Personal History Art Journaling – July 10 (Central); July 14 (La Pine); July 20 (Redmond); July 29 (Sisters)

Sunday Skate Sessions with Board House – July 12 (La Pine)

US 250: Youth Book Conversation + DIY – July 15 (La Pine)

Teen Open Mic Night – July 16 (The Open Arts Center)

Online D&D Club – July 18 (Online)

Cuantacuentos – July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 (Central)

Tardes en Familia – July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Redmond); July 7, July 14, July 21 (Central)

Danza y Cuento de El Pájaro del Alma – July 10 (Central)

Tlacoyales y Ojos de Dios – July 11 (Central)

Intercambio de Plantas – July 25 (Central)

Bilingual Camp Kinder! – July 28 (Central)

Library Book Club: Life’s Too Short – July 2 (Redmond)

Nonfiction Library Book Club: What the Wild Sea Can Be – July 7 (Central)

Library Book Club: Book and Dagger – July 11 (Central)

Nonfiction Library Book Club: Raising Hare – July 14 (Suttle Tea)

Larkspur Library Book Club: The Wildest Sun – July 15 (Larkspur Community Center)

Library Book Club: The Lioness of Boston – July 17 (Central)

Library Book Club: Tom Lake – July 18 (Sunriver)

Romance Book Club – July 18 (Central)

The Fiction Library Book Club: Black Woods Blue Sky – July 22 (Online)

Thrive Drop-in Consultations: see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more drop-in sessions and locations throughout the county.

Lawyer in the Library – July 1, July 15 (Online)

The Drink That Shaped America – July 1 (Arome)

Seed Library – July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central); July 14, July 14, July 21, July 21, July 28, July 28 (La Pine)

Notary Public in the Library – July 2, July 14, July 21 (Central)

Let’s Get Sewcial! – July 2 (Redmond; July 15 (Central)

Changing Patterns: Re-Entry Weeklies – July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27 (Central)

Litterature Club – July 7 (La Pine); July 10 (Sunriver); July 13 (Redmond); July 20 (Central); July 29 (Sisters)

Red Cross Blood Drive – July 7 (Redmond)

Library @ Alfalfa Community Hall – July 7 (Alfalfa Community Hall)

Law Librarian Office Hours – July 7 (La Pine); July 14 (Redmond)

Technology Troubleshooting – July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28 (Redmond); July 16, July 23, July 30 (Central)

Medicare Made Simple – July 7, July 29 (Central)

Why COCC? – July 10 (Sisters); July 16 (La Pine)

Friendship Friday: Pokémon GO Walk – July 10 (Central)

D&D for Beginners – July 13, July 31 (Redmond)

Library @ Ponderosa Park – July 14 (Ponderosa Park)

Hats Off to History – July 14 (Central)

Business/Nonprofit Librarian Office Hours – July 17, (La Pine); July 20 (Central) July 21 (Redmond)

A Composer’s Voice Across Mediums – July 17 (Central)

3D Printer Basics – July 18 (Central)

SCORE Small Business Counseling – July 21 (Redmond)

Pathways for Affordable Homeownership with RootedHomes – July 21 (Redmond)

Getting Started with the iPhone Health App – July 23 (Larkspur Community Center); July 30 (La Pine)

Plant Swap – July 25 (Central)

To What Do We Pledge? – July 29 (Central); July 30 (Sisters)

A Homemade Vinaigrette Workshop – July 2 (Central)

Needle Felt Fungus – July 7 (Sisters)

Pete Kartsounes Performance – July 7 (Central)

Between the Lines: The Story You Didn’t Read – July 17 (Central)

Summer with the Library in La Pine – July 18 (Frontier Heritage Park)

Samurai in the Oregon Sky Documentary Screening and Q&A – July 22 (Central); July 23 (Redmond)

The Erins Perform – July 24 (Central)

Rumi in the Room – July 27 (almadorada)

Write Here

Quiet Writing Time – July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 (Redmond); July 3, July 16, July 23, July 30 (Sisters); July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28 (Central)

Seeking Kenny: A Wrestler’s Journey – July 13 (Central); July 14 (Sisters)

Working with the Madman, Architect, Carpenter, and Judge – July 14 (Central)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night – July 16 (SCP Redmond Hotel)

Dive into Poetry – July 23 (Central)

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