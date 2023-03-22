Introducing FairWell Festival

The inaugural FairWell Festival invites trailblazers from all walks of life to The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center July 21-23, 2023!

Enjoy unforgettable performances from Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson & Family, Turnpike Troubadours and more alongside a variety of local craft beer and wine vendors in the heart of the High Desert.

Come for a day or stay the whole weekend–three-day and one-day tickets start at just $25 down with a layaway plan for a limited time!

Feelin’ Fancy? Check out our GA+, VIP and Platinum ticket options and get access to dedicated lounges, a concierge, full-service bar and more!

