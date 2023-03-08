It’s Almost Spring!

((L) Art by Bonnie Junell) (R) Pottery by Diane Miyauchi)

If we can just hold out one more month, it will almost be spring! Celebrate the coming of this wonderous part of the seasons at the Sunriver Artists’ Gallery in the Village. Party from 4-6pm at Second Saturday March 11. Artists will be serving food and drink and showing off the newest pieces of art.

Featured this month is painter Bonnie Junell. Bonnie considers herself an expressive realist + impressionist. Well, she is all those things and more. The mood, emotion and energy of her paintings is expressed using color and texture. Junell can and does paint almost any subject. In each painting, she presents the subject in simple terms, but her technique converts the subject into a complete artistic story. Her beautiful presentation of local landscapes has always been in demand at the Gallery. However, Junell also provides her collectors with smaller paintings of the most precious birds and animals and children. Most recently she completed a series of the sweetest and most whimsical bears and hummingbirds.

Junell also teaches the popular monthly Sip and Paint classes. Everyone has a great time and leaves with a beautiful piece of art. See additional information to register on the Gallery’s website.

Also featured in March is potter Diane Miyauchi. Miyauchi has beautifully married form and function with her pottery. The artist truly enjoys making art that collectors enjoy daily. She also likes to make art that is fun and has a sense of humor. The style of her pottery pieces is simple and clean with a glaze that is spontaneous and always unique — yet all the pieces match and work together. She makes bowls, plates, mugs, strainers, serving dishes and things that make you laugh. Many of Miyauchi’s collectors have entire sets of her work. It is not uncommon to have a single collector almost wipe out all the stock in her display! One of the most coveted of her pieces is her clever sponge holders which sit proudly right next to her beautiful shiny Raku vases.

The Artists’ Gallery, Building 19 of the Sunriver Village

ArtistsGallerySunriver.com • 541-593-4382