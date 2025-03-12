Jazz Central Announces a Spectacular Evening of Vocal Jazz in Central Oregon

Jazz Central, Central Oregon’s premier vocal jazz ensemble, presents an unforgettable concert event on Friday, March 21, at 7pm. This enchanting evening of live music will take place at the Unity Spiritual Community, offering a sophisticated atmosphere filled with swinging rhythms and timeless melodies.

“We’re excited to offer an elegant club atmosphere where we can bring together our local community and jazz enthusiasts for a night that celebrates the rich tradition and vibrant future of vocal jazz,” said James Knox, director of Jazz Central.

The evening will feature a dazzling lineup of performances by the talented members of Jazz Central, as well as a special guest appearance by Mollie and Jim Tennant, notable local jazz musicians to take part in this delightful spotlight on the Swing Era. This event builds on the sellout November concert to transport attendees through an enchanting musical experience.

Tickets for this extraordinary night are priced at just $25, providing incredible value as they include light refreshments, such as wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and desserts, perfectly complementing the evening’s ambiance.

Mark your calendars and join Jazz Central for an evening of elegance and inspiration. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of vocal jazz at its finest!

About Jazz Central:

Jazz Central is Central Oregon’s leading vocal jazz ensemble, dedicated to entertaining audiences with high-quality performances that celebrate the beauty and intricacy of vocal jazz. Through community engagement and artistic expression, Jazz Central continues to enrich the region’s music scene with programs that inspire and unite.

cascadechorale.org/jazz-central