Jazz Show a Salute to Duke Ellington

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Big Band Jazz group is performing its winter concert with a salute to Duke Ellington’s music at 7pm on Friday, March 14, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus. The performance is free, though donations are appreciated. Visit centraloregonjazz.org to learn more.

The concert will also include a premiere performance of a new big band arrangement by band member and local composer Brian Owen.

Big Band Jazz is a community group of Central Oregon musicians dedicated to bringing artistry to the big band genre. Sponsored by COCC, it has been a part of the Central Oregon jazz scene for more than 30 years. There are currently 17 musicians enrolled in the COCC performance class.

For more information, contact band director Dave Sime at dsime2@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

