Jazz Tuesdays at Commonwealth Pub

Live jazz trios and quartets will be performing every Tuesday at The Commonwealth Pub from 7-9pm. Please support this live music venue that is supporting jazz!!
Tuesday June 3
Little Big Band
Featuring Steve Heuser
Tuesday June 10
Cy Defects
Featuring TJ Brodeur & Cy Fitton
Tuesday June 17
Jon Corona Quartet
Featuring Robert Lasilla, Jeff Ingraham, and Andy Armer
Tuesday June 24
Elise Franklin Quartet
Featuring Jack Krouscup, Mark Karwan & Casey Smiley
The Commonwealth Pub has an excellent in-house sound system, stage and professional lighting, in an acoustically designed space for live music. Patrons are asked to contribute a ‘voluntary cover’ charge of any amount $3, $5, or $10. This fund goes to the band and supports our sound engineer. Please come check out a variety of Bend’s best jazz musicians on stage every Tuesday!
Thursday June 26
Alpenglow Park, 5-6pm
Saturday June 28
Portello Wine Bar, 7-9pm
The Elise Franklin Quartet
Jack Krouscup on piano, Evan Brawn on bass, Karl Lindgren on drums & Elise Franklin on vocals
Jazz standards, blues, Latin… all the good stuff
No cover