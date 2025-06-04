Jazz Tuesdays at Commonwealth Pub

Live jazz trios and quartets will be performing every Tuesday at The Commonwealth Pub from 7-9pm. Please support this live music venue that is supporting jazz!!

Tuesday June 3

Little Big Band

Featuring Steve Heuser

Tuesday June 10

Cy Defects

Featuring TJ Brodeur & Cy Fitton

Tuesday June 17

Jon Corona Quartet

Featuring Robert Lasilla, Jeff Ingraham, and Andy Armer

Tuesday June 24

Elise Franklin Quartet

Featuring Jack Krouscup, Mark Karwan & Casey Smiley

The Commonwealth Pub has an excellent in-house sound system, stage and professional lighting, in an acoustically designed space for live music. Patrons are asked to contribute a ‘voluntary cover’ charge of any amount $3, $5, or $10. This fund goes to the band and supports our sound engineer. Please come check out a variety of Bend’s best jazz musicians on stage every Tuesday!

Thursday June 26

Alpenglow Park, 5-6pm

Saturday June 28

Portello Wine Bar, 7-9pm

The Elise Franklin Quartet

Jack Krouscup on piano, Evan Brawn on bass, Karl Lindgren on drums & Elise Franklin on vocals

Jazz standards, blues, Latin… all the good stuff

No cover

thecommonwealthpub.com